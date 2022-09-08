Up to USD 500,000 paid in July each year, provided that the member association fulfils up to ten specific activities during the year (USD 50,000 per activity). These activities include: (1) organising men’s, women’s and youth competitions (two age groups for both girls and boys) – each competition should involve at least ten clubs for at least 90 matches and for at least six months each year; (2) having active men’s, women’s and youth national teams – each one participating in at least four matches per year; (3) having a functioning and regularly updated IT player registration and competition management system (provided free of charge by FIFA if needed); and (4) having men’s and women’s refereeing programmes.