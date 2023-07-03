La Massana complex officially inaugurated in Andorra

The sports complex came second in the inaugural edition of the FIFA Forward Awards

The Andorran sports complex of La Massana, which came second in the inaugural edition of the FIFA Forward Awards - awards created to recognise the best projects of the FIFA Forward programme - was officially inaugurated on Wednesday 20 September.

The project was conceived with the aim of being a benchmark facility for football in Andorra, being the most multifunctional sports centre of the Andorran Football Federation (FAF).

Andorra’s La Massana Sporting Centre takes second place in FIFA Forward awards 01:02

With the construction of the Centre d'Entrenament de La Massana in 2021, an end was put to the shortage of training grounds for youth players and members of the senior national team. The land has been leased for 25 years, ensuring the facility can be utilised until at least 2042.

The centre hosts domestic competitions, from youth to adult football, futsal and 7-a-side football. It also enables more training hours for the 110 teams under the umbrella of the FAF, accessible to all age groups. In addition, the facility hosts training sessions and matches of the 1st and 2nd Andorran Division, leagues for women and veterans, as well as home games for 18 teams of the national school of the federation.

The football turf pitch enables players and teams to train and play in snow and low temperatures - common in the small country of the Pyrenees - thanks to its heating system. With capacity for 500 spectators, it is the first such pitch in Andorra. Gym work, medical consultations and physiotherapy are also all available in the same facility.

The La Massana complex is the jewel in the crown of the FAF's 2021-2024 strategic plan. Its mission is to develop, promote and protect football in Andorra and to improve its infrastructure as well as the development of football in the country, fulfilling the objectives of the aforementioned strategy.

Funding has been received from both FIFA and UEFA towards the creation of the sports centre, with the FAF contributing just under USD 4,5 million.

Elkhan Mammadov, FIFA Regional Director Europe (Member Associations) highlighted: “This achievement is remarkable, especially considering how limited land is in Andorra. Despite the challenges posed by the scarcity of space, President Alvarez and the federation worked diligently to find a suitable location and organize all the necessary details, significantly improving football opportunities for every player”.

“La Massana has earned a well-deserved 2nd place in the FIFA Forward awards with this project, showcasing its commitment to establishing a more professional structure for football development.”

FIFA's Forward programme provides funding to each of its 211 member federations as is at the heart of FIFA's efforts to develop football around the world. Since 2016, hundreds of projects have been completed, with more information available via the Impact Map. The FAF President, Fèlix Álvarez added: "It is very special to receive a visit from FIFA and UEFA for this inauguration. Finding a date has not been easy, we wanted to hold the inauguration a couple years ago and for us it is a pleasure and an honour to have them here with us today".