Following the successful implementation of two editions of the FIFA Forward Development Programme, “FIFA Forward 1.0” and “FIFA Forward 2.0”, “FIFA Forward 3.0” launched in January 2023, providing a more comprehensive funding and support of football development projects across the world than ever before.
FIFA Forward 1.0 and Forward 2.0 achieved some impressive development results with member associations having been supported financially both in their daily operations but also in setting new strategic long-term goals and by implementing tailor-made development projects to provide football infrastructure, competitions and to promote and advance women’s football.
More than half of FIFA’s member associations, those with more limited financial capacity, were able to properly equip their youth and women’s national teams and to participate in numerous international competitions and tournaments with the support of Forward solidarity funding for travel and equipment needs.
Two successful iterations of the programme have been completed since its inception in 2016 with over 2.8 billion USD committed to a diverse array of plans that provide locally-relevant backing to the needs of the six confederations and 211 member associations.
The four-year cycle of FIFA Forward 3.0 to the end of 2026 represents an increase in football development investment of almost 30% and is a direct consequence of the reinforced governance and financial situation of the new FIFA since 2016. A significant element of the investment will support FIFA’s goal of having 60 million female players participating in football worldwide by the end of the coming cycle.
“When we launched the FORWARD development programme, FIFA embarked upon a new era of global football development that is now heading into its third cycle”, said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “It is vital that we are now strengthening our commitment to building a stronger foundation for the growth of football.
“The new cycle will provide increased investment, greater impact through the achievement of football development objectives and continued oversight to ensure that all funds are used responsibly."
Mr Infantino continued. “We have increased this funding seven-fold but our revenues are not increased seven-fold; just that at the new FIFA since 2016 money goes where it has to go and that is back into football.”