Product approval audit

Product test reports obtained during the product development phase by the manufacturer are submitted to a FIFA-accredited test institute, who perform a product approval audit. The FIFA-accredited test institute will check that the submitted test specimen has fulfilled all the requirements by auditing the test reports. An audit report is then produced and submitted to FIFA by the FIFA-accredited test institute.

FIFA will then inform the manufacturer whether the floodlight product has met the requirements for product approval and is eligible for installation and the next stage of testing. Again, the product approval audit report is not a floodlight product certification.

Modelled performance and field testing

The manufacturer must also submit a modelled performance design of the installation to the appointed FIFA-accredited test institute for validation of the requirements depending on the relevant FIFA Quality Programme mark and competition requirements.

After the floodlights have been installed, an on-site test must be conducted by a FIFA-accredited test institute to ensure that the system fully meets the product quality requirements, performance characteristics and competition requirements. Once the floodlights have been tested, a FIFA Quality Programme certification will be provided.

A list of FIFA-accredited test institutes is available at www.fifa.com/technical/football-technology/resource-hub

Test Manual for Floodlights