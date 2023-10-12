Floodlight systems are used to illuminate the pitch during matches and training sessions. These systems consist of multiple floodlights positioned around the pitch and are designed to provide sufficient and uniform lighting. Originally used to improve playing conditions when natural light is limited, these systems have become essential with the use of optical technologies.

These systems are crucial for football technologies – such as goal-line technology and video assistant refereeing – providing the necessary illumination for high-quality camera output. Broadcasters also rely on floodlights to capture consistent, clear and detailed footage, ensuring that viewers at home can follow the action on the pitch.

Impact on the game

A high-quality floodlight system is crucial and has numerous impacts on the game. Some of these positive impacts are the following:

Better visibility conditions for players for ball tracking, distance judgment and planning of precise movements

Better and consistent visibility for referees, allowing accurate observation of player actions, ball possession, offside situations and fouls

Better visibility of potential hazards on the pitch

By prioritising the maintenance and efficiency of floodlight systems at football stadiums, training sites, beach soccer arenas and indoor (futsal) courts, a fair, safe and enjoyable experience can be ensured for players, referees and spectators alike.

Quality assurance

As part of FIFA’s strategy to develop the game and provide guidance for competition organisers, the FIFA Quality Programme has developed a global testing standard for floodlight systems. This allows for independent testing using FIFA-accredited test institutes.

These standards specify the recommended lighting requirements for football stadiums, training sites, beach soccer arenas and indoor (futsal) courts, taking into account factors such as benchmarks for the professional game as well as broadcast standards. They provide guidance on the appropriate light intensity, colour temperature and uniformity needed to ensure ideal quality.

Certification process

The FIFA Quality Programme for Floodlights offers certification to three different quality standards:

FIFA Quality Pro: for football venues using football technologies

FIFA Quality: for football venues and training sites

FIFA Basic: for football venues and training sites for non-commercial use

For a floodlight installation to be certified to one of the above FIFA standards, the product must be provided by a FIFA standard licensee and tested by a FIFA-accredited test institute, whose report will determine whether the system has been installed successfully.