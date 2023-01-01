Yes. Visitors are welcome to enter the FIFA premises which include the main lobby, the gardens and a small souvenir shop. The opening times are from Monday to Friday between 09:00 -11:30 and 14:00 - 16:30. Guided tours such as corporate or group visits are only available upon request. Please send your email to: visitor.services@fifa.org. In case of unforeseen circumstances or company events, Home of FIFA may close it’s doors to the public at any given time.