A. How do I obtain a FIFA pin badge?
FIFA pin badges can be obtained by members of the public at FIFA tournaments and at the Home of FIFA in Zurich.
B. How can I obtain souvenirs and similar items?
FIFA receives a large number of requests for donated items and souvenirs from all over the world. Unfortunately, we do not have the capacity to handle all of these individual requests.
C. Where can I obtain refereeing equipment such as red and yellow cards?
Please contact your national association to find out what items are available.
D. Does FIFA publish annual reports?
FIFA publishes annual activity report. Please refer to the Official Documents section on FIFA.com.
E. Where can I access FIFA publications?
You can find the full range of FIFA publications and documents online in the Official Documents section on FIFA.com.
Other
Legal/Branding/Rights
How to Become...
General Topics
TV and Marketing
Ordering miscellaneous items and publications
Development & Education
Ticketing
Laws of the Game FAQ