Southeast Asian boost as FIFA Forward support helps launch Cambodia’s generation next

Cambodia’s long-term youth development focus funded by FIFA Forward

Five products of the elite development structure featured at the 2024 ASEAN Championship

Myanmar’s national stadium enhanced in time for the tournament

The ASEAN Championship is one of the most popular regional international competitions in the world. The biennial tournament is followed widely across Southeast Asia’s massive population drawing some very large crowds in the process. FIFA provides various types of funding to all eleven competing nations through its many development programmes. Two of those participating in the 2024 edition - Cambodia and Myanmar - have sought customised funding on specific areas to benefit the respective national teams. In the case of Cambodia, a youth development programme that is now eight years old is starting to yield fruit. At its heart is a desire to return the nation to its former glory at international level.

Cambodia might not resonate with many global football fans but the Indochinese Peninsula nation boasts a rich history. It is one of Asia’s older member associations, having been founded in 1933 and joining FIFA in 1954. The national team - known as the Angkor Warriors - reached the AFC Asian Cup semi-finals in 1972. Cambodia even played a quirky role in Korea DPR’s storied 1966 FIFA World Cup™ campaign with Phnom Penh’s Olympic Stadium the neutral venue as the East Asians defeated Australia to qualify for the tournament in England. More recently, Cambodia enjoyed international attention with Japan FIFA World Cup™ legend Keisuke Honda serving as national team head coach for a five-year period concluding in 2023.

Long-term youth focus delivers dividends

It has been a busy 18 months for Cambodia who began the timeline by hosting the Southeast Asian Games for the first time in mid-2023 before opening 2024 by competing in the inaugural edition of the FIFA Series.

Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) launched a strategic plan ‘Road to 2023 Southeast Asian Games & Beyond’ in 2016 with support from FIFA Forward focussed on a wide variety of youth development programmes with a view to creating a new generation of international footballers. Support over that period from world football’s governing body has come via on- and off-field FIFA Forward funding, including the establishment of a U-18 league, youth academies and the installation of numerous pitches. Featuring a host of players who came through the new development pathway, Cambodia were rewarded with crowds of around 30,000 for each of their four matches at the U-22 men’s football tournament at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games which the country hosted.

The FFC’s long-term objective has been further repaid with five players progressing to the senior side for the 2024 ASEAN Championship, known officially as the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup. Cambodia failed to progress to the semi-finals but picked up a draw against higher-ranked Malaysia and defeated Timor-Leste in front of more strong attendances at the National Olympic Stadium.

Myanmar upgrade shines brightly

FIFA Forward played a different role in helping Myanmar prepare for the regional showpiece with an infrastructure boost to the national team’s home venue. The Thuwunna Stadium, which hosted two matches during the 2024 ASEAN Championship, enjoyed upgraded LED floodlights suitable for AFC standards.

"In recent years, we've witnessed the impressive growth of national teams across the ASEAN region, shining brightly on Asia's biggest stages – both senior and youth levels,” said Sanjeevan Balasingham, FIFA Director Member Associations Asia and Oceania. “The FIFA Forward Development Programme has consistently supported our Member Associations in Southeast Asia, empowering them to compete at the highest level. Through various projects, we've strived to create a more equal playing field, providing them with the necessary tools and resources for on-field success.” “This championship final exemplifies our commitment and support. The tangible impact of our Forward projects is evident in the impressive performances of the national teams competing in this tournament. As the pinnacle of regional football, this tournament provides a platform for Southeast Asian football to flourish. We are proud to have played a role in elevating the game to new heights in this region."

VIETNAM

For the second edition running, Thailand and Vietnam reached the two-leg final of the competition with Vietnam winning 5-3 on aggregate – 2-1 at home in the first leg and then 3-2 away on 5 January – to claim the trophy for a third time. Both have also benefitted recently from FIFA Forward projects.

To help raise the competitive level of the women's and men's national teams, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has used FIFA Forward funds to acquire the FIFA-certified electronic performance tracking system (EPTS). The idea is to equip the coaching staff, particularly fitness coaches, with a cutting-edge tool that can monitor the fitness performance of players in real-time, helping them to tailor training sessions for the best results. The funding has allowed the VFF to obtain 52 sets of EPTS wearable equipment, split evenly between the women's and men's teams.

The system chosen by the VFF includes advanced tracking capabilities, real-time insights into player performance, injury prevention through workload management and personalised training optimisation. This technology has been widely adopted by professional teams worldwide. The project aligns with the VFF's vision to use new innovations and technologies to continually enhance the performance of its national teams.

THAILAND

After hosting the 74th FIFA Congress in May 2024, the Football Association of Thailand's (FAT)'s new headquarters was opened by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, marking the official completion of an ambitious construction project that was fully funded by the FIFA Forward Development Programme.