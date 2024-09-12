Guatemalan FA ups game in youth development stakes

Football’s governing body in the Central American country organised the maiden editions of the national U-11 and U-13 tournaments

The initiative seeks to introduce competitions that boost participation levels and prevent the talent drain

The FIFA Forward Programme was central to the staging of the events

Youth football in Guatemala recently received a shot in the arm following the conclusion of the inaugural instalments of three national youth tournaments – one at U-11 level and two in the U-13 age group – which were held thanks, in no small part, to support received through the FIFA Forward Programme.

The project, which is run by the Guatemalan Football Association (FEDEFUT) and spans this year and next, involves the institution running a mixed-gender seven-a-side tournament for players aged ten and 11, as well as boys’ and girls’ 11-a-side competitions, with all events contested at national level. The three tournaments are part of the competition programme led by FEDEFUT’s Technical Development Department.

Armed with USD 800,000 in FIFA Forward Programme funding, the Guatemalan FA hopes that holding these tournaments will allow it to complete the development pathway in the Guatemalan game, in line with the recommendations issued by FIFA in its analysis of the global talent development ecosystem.

“It’s a privilege for us at FEDEFUT to have accomplished a dream that initially existed solely on paper, not only in our strategic plan, but also in our operational plan for this year,” stated Gerardo Enrique Paiz, the President of football’s governing body in Guatemala, in a nod to some of the key documents that are driving the association’s efforts to develop academies and national competitions.

Amongst FEDEFUT’s objectives are the implementation of competitions that increase participation levels and prevent the talent drain, while the association also aims to ensure that the country’s academies and clubs place greater emphasis on individual and collective player development. In this regard, one of the standout aspects of this year’s tournaments was the mixed-gender seven-a-side event, which featured no fewer than 396 boys and girls.

A total of 945 players (387 boys and 558 girls) lined up in the U-13 competitions, with each of the three events comprising 151 matches. The tournament deciders were contested on the artificial-turf pitch at FEDEFUT’s headquarters on 7 September. Following the renovation work carried out on the pitch courtesy of FIFA Forward Programme funding, the state-of-the-art facility, which opened last August, meets the highest international standards.

“The support provided by FIFA, both financially and through the appointment of coaches, under the FIFA Forward Programme was key in the organisation of the maiden editions of the national boys’ and girls’ tournaments at U-13 level and the national mixed-gender U-11 competition. They represent a talent production line for our boys and girls,” commented FEDEFUT General Secretary William Fredy Martínez.

“The players didn’t used to have these opportunities that aid their on-pitch development. These tournaments will gradually establish themselves alongside the competitions in the other age groups in which FEDEFUT operates teams, with a view to enhancing our competitive standards at regional level, and, why not, on the global stage?”, he added.

For her part, Andrea Pizzati, who serves as the Member Associations Regional Coordinator in the FIFA Member Associations Americas Subdivision, noted that, “As part of FIFA’s ongoing commitment to developing the game through the FIFA Forward Programme, we’re proud to be supporting FEDEFUT in its project to mainstream youth football through these national U-11 and U-13 tournaments.”

“Not only does this initiative provide the young players – both boys and girls – with a platform to hone their skills in a competitive environment, but it also promotes inclusion through the introduction of mixed-gender seven-a-side football for those aged under 11. By investing in initiatives like this, we play our part in the development of the next generation of talent and promote the values that make the game so special,” added Pizzati.

The FEDEFUT-organised tournaments have a positive impact on players in the youngest age groups, providing those in the U-11 and U-13 categories with competitive opportunities, which boost their development both on and off the pitch, as explained by the coaches who guided their teams to tournament glory.

“These competitions really benefit all of the players and aid their development. They’re a great opportunity for the girls. I think that this is the first girls’ tournament of this scale and in which FEDEFUT has supported the development of all players,” commented Ever García from the national association’s regional FA in the Guatemala region, whose charges reigned supreme in the U-11 mixed-gender tournament and in the U-13 girls’ event.

“This tournament inspired us to work with real passion when identifying and selecting the talented players from across all of the cities and towns in our region,” explained Mario Quinteros, a coach from the Retalhuleu FA, who saw his side capture the coveted crown in the U-13 boys’ competition.

“It’s an opportunity for our players to be spotted and to join the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, which has been implemented to enhance their development. All of this has been made possible thanks to good planning and organisation from FEDEFUT, which provides us with the tools to hold these tournaments that contribute to the development and growth of Guatemalan football,” closed Quinteros.