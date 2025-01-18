Côte d’Ivoire look to the future with state-of-the-art training centre renovation

The foundation stone has been laid as Côte d’Ivoire level up their national training centre

The project is part of the FIFA Forward Programme

FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “This national football centre will become a true symbol of hope and opportunity”

Almost one year ago to the day, Côte d’Ivoire beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 as they opened their 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) account with a win as the host nation. The victory was just the first step en route to AFCON glory, with Les Éléphants picking up their third continental title in front of their adoring home fans just a few weeks later.

The renovation project for the national training centre, set to begin on Thursday, 16 January 2025, marks a new footballing chapter for Côte d’Ivoire, potentially paving the way for numerous future successes. The highly anticipated event took place in Bingerville, a commune within the urban area of the capital, Abidjan, and was a resounding success.

Yacine Idriss Diallo, Ivorian Football Federation President, invited almost 200 people to attend the ceremony, which took place in a formal yet celebratory atmosphere. Adjé Silas Metch, Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister and Minister of Sports and the Living Environment of Côte d'Ivoire, was also present, as was CAF General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba.

Various presidents of African football federations – including Mathurin De Chacus, president of the Benin Football Federation and a member of the FIFA Council, FIFA Legend Khalilou Fadiga and Gelson Fernandes, Deputy Director of FIFA's Member Associations division – also made the trip to the capital. All are committed and united behind this exciting major project. “Getting this project up and running is incredibly symbolic,” said Gelson Fernandes. “The renovation showcases a sense of unity within the Ivorian football community, extending even further to embrace the broader African football family. FIFA will always be there to support, guide and help its association members. A win for Côte d’Ivoire is a win for all of Africa!”

It’s a centre dedicated to training boys and girls. We see it as an essential tool for the development of elite youth football." Yacine Idriss Diallo Ivorian Football Federation President

Just like Les Éléphants in 2024, success is only possible with a solid team – whether that is on or off the pitch. The Ivorian Football Association has received support for this major project from FIFA through its FIFA Forward programme. Football's governing body will provide the Member Association with more than USD 4 million to upgrade the complex.

“I am honoured and thrilled to address you as we celebrate this historic moment: the laying of the first brick of the renovated national centre of the Ivorian Football Federation,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a video message which was broadcast during the ceremony. “This symbolic act marks the beginning of an ambitious project bringing dynamism and guaranteeing a future for football in Côte d'Ivoire.

“On behalf of FIFA, I would like to express our pride. Our pride in supporting this project demonstrating our ongoing commitment to support the construction of the modern infrastructure required to professionalise football and to bring through a new generation of talented players,” he continued, highlighting the development of players, coaches, referees and FIFA Talent Academies as key priorities in the FIFA President's Strategic Objectives 2023-2027.

The renovation of existing facilities, including a swimming pool, and the construction of new buildings adapted to the demands required by elite-level football – including a medical area, accommodation, a state-of-the-art gym, and a dedicated training centre – form part of the programme for this project, which is expected to take 12 months to complete. National teams of all age categories and local teams will be able to use the site, and the centre will present new opportunities to discover and develop young talent. “[The new technical centre] will become a real symbol of hope and opportunity, a springboard for young players, coaches and football enthusiasts, which will fly the flag for Côte d'Ivoire and the whole of Africa during international competitions,” Mr Infantino concluded. “This first brick that we are laying together encapsulates a promise: that of a future where football unites, inspires and creates new opportunities.”

Côte d'Ivoire now has a clear roadmap for the future, and history has shown that it knows how to follow it.