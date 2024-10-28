Korea Republic 'example to follow' says FIFA President

Gianni Infantino visited the headquarters of the Korean Football Association (KFA)

Second meeting in three months with KFA President Chung Mong Gyu

Discussions focus on FIFA Forward support for KFA’s National Football Centre

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has begun a trip to Korea Republic by visiting the headquarters of the Korea Football Association (KFA) in Seoul where he praised the country on a national, regional and global level as an example to follow in managing and developing football.

On his third visit to the country as FIFA President, and his first since the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017™, Mr Infantino was welcomed by KFA President Chung Mong Gyu who briefed him on the construction of the KFA’s new National Football Centre in Cheonan which is being supported with funding from the FIFA Forward development programme. The centre is due for completion in May 2025.

The two leaders previously met in Paris in August, on the sidelines of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“I had a productive meeting at the Korean Football Association (KFA) House in Seoul with KFA officials led by President, Chung Mong Gyu,” the FIFA President said. “We discussed how the FIFA Forward programme can continue to aid football development and congratulated everyone on their impressive work in growing football here. Korea Republic has set an example of how to manage, develop and invest in football, including the women's game and youth football.”

Seoul’s Hanyang University recently hosted the Homeless World Cup™ from 21 to 28 September 2024 – the first time the tournament has been staged in Asia, and an event which featured 450 players and 52 teams from 38 nations. It was also the first time FIFA has supported the competition since signing a memorandum of understanding with the Homeless World Cup Foundation (HWCF) in Paris on 2 August.

Korea Republic is a powerhouse of Asian football, having participated in the last 10 editions of the FIFA World Cup™ - including co-hosting the 2002 finals with Japan, the first time the tournament was held outside of Europe and the Americas - and the last three of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™. Korea Republic qualified for both the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™ and the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ this year, and last year participated in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™ – finishing fourth – and the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™.