FIFA to support Homeless World Cup after agreement signed in Paris

In line with its commitment to improving the lives of people worldwide through football, FIFA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the Homeless World Cup Foundation (HWCF), which organises the annual Homeless World Cup women’s and men’s tournaments which are aimed to support and inspire homeless people to change their lives. As part of the MoU, FIFA and HWCF have agreed to jointly broadcast the event on FIFA+ , FIFA's streaming platform, while FIFA will also supply material and equipment, including medals and trophies. The signature of the agreement coincided with the 50 days to go landmark as the next Homeless World Cup will take place in Seoul, Korea Republic from 21 to 28 September 2024 - the first time the competition will be staged in Asia.

"I am delighted that FIFA will be supporting this wonderful tournament and to be partnering with the Homeless World Cup Foundation,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The Homeless World Cup is a perfect example of how football can bring people together to challenge existing social perceptions and improve people’s lives. FIFA is excited to contribute, because we share the view of the Homeless World Cup Foundation that football is a force for good, and starting from the upcoming edition in Seoul, FIFA will contribute in ensuring that this tournament continues to make a real impact that supports homeless people all across the world." Mel Young, Homeless World Cup President said: “We are delighted to sign a partnership agreement today with FIFA which will greatly enhance the delivery of the Seoul 2024 Homeless World Cup. The tournament, which starts on 21 September 2024, will see over 500 players from 49 countries across the globe taking part in the 19th edition of the Homeless World Cup at Hanyang University. “The purpose of the Homeless World Cup is to use football as a way of ending homelessness and 1.2 million people have benefited from the initiative since it was born in 2003. Sport has real power, and we have proved that it can be a force for good. FIFA is committed to supporting those in need so a partnership between the Homeless World Cup and FIFA is natural. Longer term the impact will be very significant.” In addition, FIFA and HWCF will also explore co-branding opportunities, including on the pitch side at the venues, and on the internet including social media platforms.