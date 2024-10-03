Stories of the Homeless World Cup: one week on

Mexico won both the men’s and women’s tournaments at the Seoul 2024 Homeless World Cup

The tournament works towards a world without homelessness

Lives have already been changed only one week since the tournament finished

It’s been one week since the 19 edition of the Homeless World Cup wrapped up in Seoul, Korea Republic and already the positive social impact that the tournament is renowned for has begun to take shape.

The Homeless World Cup is a tournament with a purpose: created to transform the lives of participants and to change perceptions and attitudes towards people who are experiencing homelessness. The Homeless World Cup Foundation’s (HWCF) vision of a world without homelessness is more than just virtue signalling: it’s a goal the foundation is achieving year on year through the universal language of football.

Many of the tournament participants since 2003 have found a home for themselves, a permanent address, and/or work in sports communities, often giving back to the Member Countries they played for. That’s genuine life-changing impact.

Stories of the Homeless World Cup 01:55

Held annually, every detail of the tournament is tailored to give as many people as possible the opportunity to benefit from the work of the HWCF.

For example, you can only take part in the competition once in your life. This ensures that as many people as possible get the opportunity to start afresh – with 1.2 million homeless lives having been impacted since the tournament started in 2003.

Already it can be seen that the 2024 edition – the first tournament since the FIFA and HWCF Memorandum of Understanding was signed – is no different, with lives already impacted.

Felizia Sandberg, Swedish former player turned coach.

Felizia Sandberg experienced the benefits of playing when she represented Sweden at the Santiago 2014 Homeless World Cup in Chile. Ten years later and she is now helping to pass on the benefits to others as coach of the Swedish team.

“The Homeless World Cup saved my life. I was struggling with addiction - I was addicted to heroin but when I played in Chile it changed my life and I have been sober since then,” said Sandberg. “Some of our players didn’t like football before they came to us but now they love football because it’s more than a game. Football brings hope and togetherness.”

Sandberg’s mother is part of Sweden’s 2024 squad that was in Seoul , having seen the impact football had on her daughter, she joined the team 18 months ago and has been free from drugs since.

Yasmeen Khan, India

Yasmeen Khan grew up in New Seemapuri, New Delhi’s largest slum area, with little life prospects and with the weight of expectation to follow the traditional path for young women: marriage, and little say in her own future.

This all changed when Indian social enterprise, Slum Soccer, visited her region and introduced hope and change through football.

“Football changed my life. In the area I come from are hard-luck families and the community is not very safe," said Khan. "You can see small children taking drugs with syringes. Girls cannot wear shorts there, so it’s very hard for me to come and play football , but because of Slum Soccer, it was a very huge change in our community. They educated us through football, at first girls were not allowed to go outside, not allowed to wear shorts and couldn’t go out without the shawl. Now girls wear shorts and play football . It has had a huge impact on our community.

“This Homeless World Cup is going to be a turning point for me and my community because when I go back having played for the national team, other girls will start to play a lot. Their parents are sending them and saying, ‘if she can, why can’t you?’”

Khan’s coach, Sandesh Borde, echoed her player’s comments.

“It’s been a miracle for the girls, they had no hope in their lives, they had nothing. I’m sure that when they come here, they are full of hope, they all feel that there is something they can do in their lives,” said Borde. “They are role models for society where the girls were kept away from sport. This is changing and I am sure the players will bring a revolution in their communities.”

Reed Fox, Coach, Street Soccer USA

Reed Fox is director at Street Soccer USA with the Seoul 2024 Homeless World Cup being his fifth Homeless World Cup leading the American side. For Fox, the fact that former players keep coming back to help the next generation of participants is a sign that the tournament has a big impact.

“Homelessness is an isolating thing and there’s a big stigma attached,” said Fox. “But this tournament showcases that while homelessness can reach anybody, anybody can escape homelessness. Football provides that outlet, the positivity, the community and that’s just what people desire.

“Three of our coaches this year are former Homeless World Cup players, so it’s a beautiful experience that they can take a lot from.”

With FIFA playing a role in the tournament for the first time, Fox says that brings further excitement for everyone involved.

“The players are super happy: they grew up watching the FIFA World Cup and everybody knows FIFA, so to have them part of the Homeless World Cup really highlights how big and special it is.”

Natalie Handley, Referee

Players returning in a new capacity is not simply limited to coaching, with Natalie Handley returning to break down barriers as a referee.

Originally representing Wales as a player in the Santiago 2014 Homeless World Cup , Natalie's life was changed so much by the tournament that she had to come back, becoming the first female international referee (Mexico City 2018) and first women to referee a final (Sacramento 2023).

“The Homeless World Cup is special to me, it helped to save my life and put my life back on track,” said Handley. “It gave me the confidence to be myself: I just love football and I love being around the people here changing their lives.

“You’re not just one person on that pitch, you’re a player. You’re not homeless, you’re not a mental health patient, you don’t have a drug or an alcohol addiction, you’re a professional footballer and I love it.”

Carlos Alberto Sanchez Gomez, Mexico

Part of FIFA assisting the Homeless World Cup included all matches being streamed on FIFA+, FIFA’s streaming service, allowing people worldwide to enjoy the action and listen to the stories of the players.