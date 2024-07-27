President Paul Kagame of Rwanda visits Gianni Infantino in Paris

Gianni Infantino described President Paul Kagame of Rwanda as an "outstanding partner" in developing football as they met at FIFA's office in Paris. The FIFA President said that the Rwandan leader shared his vision for the development of football and understood the positive role that the sport can play in education and society. “President Kagame, his government and the Rwandan Football Association have been outstanding partners for FIFA in our mission to develop football and I am very proud of the work we have done together,” said Mr Infantino. “I have seen for myself the work that is being done on my visits to the ‘Land of a Thousand Hills’, particularly around the FIFA Congress last year which was hosted in Kigali - and where the football world also witnessed the great strides being taken in this beautiful part of Africa. “President Kagame understands the positive impact that football can make in society, especially when it comes to education and the opportunities it can provide. I look forward to continuing our very productive partnership in the future.”