President Paul Kagame of Rwanda visits Gianni Infantino in Paris

FIFA President says President Kagame is an “outstanding partner” in football development
Gianni Infantino described President Paul Kagame of Rwanda as an "outstanding partner" in developing football as they met at FIFA's office in Paris. The FIFA President said that the Rwandan leader shared his vision for the development of football and understood the positive role that the sport can play in education and society. “President Kagame, his government and the Rwandan Football Association have been outstanding partners for FIFA in our mission to develop football and I am very proud of the work we have done together,” said Mr Infantino. “I have seen for myself the work that is being done on my visits to the ‘Land of a Thousand Hills’, particularly around the FIFA Congress last year which was hosted in Kigali - and where the football world also witnessed the great strides being taken in this beautiful part of Africa. “President Kagame understands the positive impact that football can make in society, especially when it comes to education and the opportunities it can provide. I look forward to continuing our very productive partnership in the future.”
The FIFA Congress was held in Central Africa for the first time when the 73rd edition was hosted by Rwanda in 2023. Kigali is also host to a FIFA Regional Development Office, opened in 2021, and FIFA's Football for Schools programme was conceived during a FIFA Council meeting in Rwanda in 2018. It was launched in the country itself in 2023.
Following last year’s FIFA Congress in Kigali, Mr. Infantino and President Kagame inaugurated the Kigali Pelé stadium in honour of the Brazilian legend, following the suggestion of the FIFA President that all 211 member associations could do so to mark the iconic player's passing in late 2022. The Rwandan government paid for the stadium upgrade while FIFA contributed to the cost of a new pitch. The Rwandan Football Association (FERWAFA) is currently building four artificial turf pitches in different parts of the country with support from the FIFA Forward programme which will be used for training and the hosting of men’s and women’s league matches. FIFA Forward funds are also being used to upgrade FERWAFA’s accommodation facility.