73rd FIFA Congress, Kigali 2023

FIFA Congress 2023 - Kigali

Relive the 73rd FIFA Congress

73rd FIFA Congress | FIFA President Gianni Infantino's address

16 Mar 2023
FIFA Congress 2023 - Full Video

16 Mar 2023
FIFA Congress 2023 - Press Conference

16 Mar 2023

FIFA Congress 2023

Follow all the news about the FIFA Congress 2023.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Olga Carmona of Spain poses with the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 trophy after victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
Vintage year for FIFA-run events
28 Dec 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA speaks to the media during a FIFA Congress Press Conference on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Congress 2023
Gianni Infantino announces significant investment increase for FIFA Women’s World Cup™
16 Mar 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: A group photo during the WAFF Women Amputee Football event during the 73rd FIFA Congress at Kigali Pelé Stadium at Kigali Pelé Stadium on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Congress 2023
FIFA President pledges future support for Amputee footballers
16 Mar 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA speaks during the 73rd FIFA Congress 2023 on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Congress 2023
2023-2027: FIFA President lays out objectives for the future
16 Mar 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA speaks during the 73rd FIFA Congress 2023 on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Luke Dray - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Congress 2023
2019-2022: four years of record-breaking achievements
16 Mar 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA acknowledges the delegates after being elected as FIFA President for the 2023-2027 term during the 73rd FIFA Congress 2023 on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Rwanda
FIFA President Gianni Infantino re-elected by acclamation at historic FIFA Congress
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda speaks during the 73rd FIFA Congress at BK Arena on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Pascal Bitz - FIFA/FIFA Via Getty Images)
Congress 2023
His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, says that football is becoming a more inclusive sport
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: A general view during the 73rd FIFA Congress 2023 on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Congress 2023
73rd FIFA Congress 2023 Kigali
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 15: FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, speaks during the opening of a UEFA confederation meeting on 15 March 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Luke Dray - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
Gianni Infantino addresses UEFA Confederations meeting ahead of FIFA Congress
Preparations for the 73rd FIFA Congress take place at the BK Arena on 12 March 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda.
FIFA Organisation
FIFA continues dialogue with UEFA Working Group on Human Rights
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) and FIFA Vice-President and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez (L) exchange gifts during the CONMEBOL Council Meeting as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Marriott Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Pascal Bitz/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino pays tribute to South American fans in address to CONMEBOL Council

FIFA in Rwanda

Find out more about FIFA's myriad projects in the host country of the 73rd FIFA Congress.

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: A group photo during the WAFF Women Amputee Football event during the 73rd FIFA Congress at Kigali Pelé Stadium at Kigali Pelé Stadium on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President pledges future support for Amputee footballers
16 Mar 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: A group photo during FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Social Impact
Football for Schools launches in Rwanda
14 Mar 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: Young footballers during an event as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Canal Olympia on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Legends
FIFA Legends pay visit to the UMURI Foundation in Kigali
14 Mar 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks on stage during a CAF outstanding achievement award presentation as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Serena Hotel on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President praises ‘transformative’ leaders for their contribution to football
15 Mar 2023
Davis Ndayisenga, (UNKNOWN), Abigail Hailemichael, Olivier Mugabo, (UNKNOWN), (UNKNOWN), (UNKNOWN) outside the new FIFA forward facility on January 19, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda.
Football Development
FIFA Forward helps lay strong foundations in Rwanda
13 Mar 2023
Diane Tumutoneshe speaks at the launch of the Women’s Football Strategy in Rwanda conference on January 19, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda.
Women's Football
A major boost for Rwandan women’s football
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meeting with Rwanda President Paul Kagame on September 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by FIFA)
President
FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets President of Rwanda
KIGALI, RWANDA - September 06: AGRF SUMMIT 2022 on September 6, 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brave Ishimwe/FIFA via APO)
Social Impact
FIFA Foundation commit to tackling climate change at AGRF Summit in Rwanda
5th September 2021 Football – Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier – Rwanda v Kenya – Nyamirambo Regional Stadium –
President
Collaboration high on the agenda for FIFA President in Rwanda
KIGALI, RWANDA - MAY 15: CAF Executive Committee Meeting group photo on May 15, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by CAF)
President
Rwandan President praises new mindset for African football
FIFA President inaugurates FIFA Regional Development Office in Kigali

73rd FIFA Congress videos

73rd FIFA Congress | Intro

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | In Memoriam

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | Tribute to Pelé

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | FIFA President's Vision

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | FIFA's achievements in 2022

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | Financial Report

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | FIFA Chief Finance Officer Thomas Peyer

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | The Year Ahead

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | Year in Review

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | Talent Development Scheme

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | FIFA Women's World Cup Legends

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | Objectives

17 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | Football Unites the World

17 Mar 2023
FIFA's Annual Report 2022

In 2022, history was made as Lionel Messi’s Argentina were crowned champions of the football world in Qatar and the best-ever FIFA World Cup™ was staged. However, 2022 was a remarkable year for FIFA on many levels.

73rd FIFA Congress - Kigali

FIFA Congress 2023 documents

President
16 Mar 2023
73rd FIFA Congress | FIFA President's Address
73rd FIFA Congress | FIFA President's Address
Congress
1 Mar 2023
Agenda of the 73rd FIFA Congress
Agenda of the 73rd FIFA Congress
FIFA Council
13 Mar 2023
Agenda of meeting no. 23 of the FIFA council
Agenda of meeting no. 23 of the FIFA council
Organisation
7 Mar 2023
FIFA Annual Report 2022 - Football Unites The World
FIFA Annual Report 2022 - Football Unites The World
FIFA CONGRESS HISTORY

73rd FIFA Congress, Kigali 2023

Gianni Infantino was re-elected unopposed to lead global football’s governing body for another four years, during the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda.

72nd FIFA Congress, Doha 2022

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed three main topics at the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha including investment in football development, conflict resolution and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

71st FIFA Congress, Zurich 2021

The 71st FIFA Congress has unanimously voted to bring the bidding process for the hosting of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in line with the process for the men’s FIFA World Cup™. The allocation of all future hosts will be voted on by the FIFA Congress,...

70th FIFA Congress, Zurich 2020

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent out a message of encouragement to all 211 of FIFA’s member associations (MAs) via videoconference today as the FIFA Congress convened remotely for the first time ever.

69th FIFA Congress, Paris 2019

The 69th FIFA Congress convened in Paris and, by acclamation, re-elected Gianni Infantino as the President of FIFA until 2023.

68th FIFA Congress, Moscow 2018

The FIFA Congress took place in Moscow for its 68th gathering. Member Associations from across the globe met on 13 June. The vote was cast to see who would host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

67th FIFA Congress, Manama 2017

FIFA’s 211 member associations assembled in May 2017 in Manama, Bahrain for the 67th FIFA Congress. The organisation’s supreme body made a few important decisions to validate reports on FIFA’s activities and, more importantly, to agree on key steps ...

66th FIFA Congress, Mexico City 2016

The 66th FIFA Congress kicked off a new era for FIFA and global football with the announcement of a “step change” in FIFA’s investment in football development, new FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura...

