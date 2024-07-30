President of Kosovo, Dr Vjosa Osmani, visits Gianni Infantino in Paris

The President of the Republic of Kosovo, Dr Vjosa Osmani, discussed the importance of developing infrastructure as well as football’s power to unite people with Gianni Infantino when they met at the FIFA office in Paris. FIFA Forward has been used to support the introduction of video assistant referees to domestic football in Kosovo as well as the installation of artificial turf pitches for league clubs. In November 2023, the Football Federation of Kosovo (FKK) launched its women’s football strategy , aimed at increasing participation and raising standards among women players.

“It was a privilege to welcome the President of the Republic of Kosovo, Dr Vjosa Osmani, to the FIFA Office in Paris,” Mr Infantino said. “I previously had the honour of meeting Dr Osmani during my visit to her beautiful country in 2022 and this was a great opportunity to follow up on those discussions. “We talked about how football can bring people together and we looked at plans to continue improving the sports infrastructure in Kosovo to ensure the country's talented young players can fulfil their potential. “The Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) has made excellent use of the FIFA Forward programme since it joined FIFA in 2016 and Dr Osmani also appreciates the importance of government support in developing football and providing more opportunities for girls and boys to play our wonderful sport.”