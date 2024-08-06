Korea Republic and FIFA align in using football as a social tool

Korea Football Association (KFA) President met with the FIFA President in Paris

Korea Republic will be the host of the next Homeless World Cup, which will have the support of FIFA

KFA President Chung Mong Gyu also emphasised the growth of women’s football in his country and thanked FIFA for infrastructure support

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met with Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong Gyu in FIFA’s Paris office. Among the highlights of the topics discussed was the use of football as a social tool. In line with its commitment to improve the lives of people all over the world through football, FIFA has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the Homeless World Cup Foundation (HWCF), which organises the annual Homeless World Cup women’s and men’s tournaments.

The next iteration of the Homeless World Cup will take place from 21 to 28 September in Seoul, the capital of Korea Republic. It will be the first time that the competition has been hosted in Asia. “I think football is so important for everyone, especially for someone who needs some care. Football can change their way of living or lifestyle and be of great help. I think it’s a very good initiative by FIFA. I'm very honoured to host that important event in Korea,” said Chung Mong Gyu. Mr Infantino praised the Korea Football Association’s decision. “I am delighted to see that the country will host the Homeless World Cup in September. Football has a social responsibility to provide everyone with the opportunity to play our beautiful game. This is something both President Chung Mong Gyu and I take very seriously, as we know in our divided global society, football possesses the power to unite the world.”

During the meeting, Chung Mong Gyu also spoke about the development of the beautiful game in his country, emphasising a specific milestone. “I told him that in Korea, our fanbase is expanding tremendously: traditionally, football has been a man's sport, but now, we have so many fans who are women, which is a very interesting new phenomenon in Korea at this moment.” In 2024, Korea Republic will take part in both the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Colombia, and the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted by the Dominican Republic.

Korea Football Association President Chung Mong Gyu 01:11