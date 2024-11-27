Gianni Infantino highlights developmental potential of Portugal’s “special” new futsal arena

FIFA President congratulates Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on inauguration of new indoor facility

The Arena Portugal “will strengthen the foundations for sustainable development (of futsal)”, said Mr Infantino

FIFA Forward contributed USD 5 million to the construction of the multi-purpose venue in Lisbon

Gianni Infantino has applauded the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) for helping to “make a brighter future for all of our children” during a ceremony to mark the opening of the Arena Portugal in Lisbon. Part of the developing Cidade do Futebol complex, the Arena Portugal was partly funded by the second and third phases of FIFA Forward, a programme which provides comprehensive investment and support to football development projects across FIFA’s 211 Member Associations.

The initiative supplied USD 5 million towards the construction of the new facility, which has been designed to serve as a multifunctional space, primarily intended for futsal teams, but with the capacity to host a variety of other events.

“Congratulations on this momentous day and the official opening of this special Futsal Arena, supported as well by the FIFA Forward programme,” the FIFA President said in a video message played during Arena Portugal’s official opening ceremony. “I was fortunate to hand the trophy to Ricardinho as Portugal became futsal world champions in Lithuania in 2021. Whilst that was inspirational for this country, this arena will strengthen the foundations for sustainable development of the sport, through practice sessions, training and events. This is also an educational space that will contribute to the development of future players and coaches in Portugal.”

Mr Infantino also highlighted Portugal’s wider role in the global game as the UEFA EURO 2016 winners prepare to co-host the centennial FIFA World Cup™ in 2030 subject to the decision of the upcoming Extraordinary FIFA Congress. In the more immediate future, the Iberian nation has SL Benfica and FC Porto’s participation in next year’s new FIFA Club World Cup™ to look forward to, as well as FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying for the Portuguese men’s national team.

