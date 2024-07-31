Gianni Infantino congratulates new Greek FA President on election win

Gianni Infantino has met the new President of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO), Chrysostomos Gkagkatsis, and congratulated on him his recent election win. Women’s football was among the topics discussed during the meeting at the FIFA office in Paris, France. “We spoke about the potential for women's football after Greece launched its women's football strategy earlier this year, with FIFA support, and we also discussed the best ways for the EPO to make the most of the FIFA Forward programme,” Mr Infantino said. “I wished President Gkagkatsis the best of luck and we promised to work together to further develop football in Greece, a country with an extraordinary passion for our beautiful game.“