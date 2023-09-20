Greek FA launches its women's football strategy with FIFA support

The launch took place in Athens ahead of International Women's Day

The FIFA Women's Football Development Programme supported the strategy

It includes a first-ever U-15 girls´ national championship, supported by FIFA Forward

The Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) has launched its women's football strategy with the support of FIFA through the Women's Football Development Programme. The event in Athens, which took place on 7 March 2024 on the eve of International Women's Day, was attended by the EPO President Panagiotis Baltakos and Executive Director Iakovos Filippousis, representatives from the Greek Super League, players from the women's national teams, women's football clubs in three national divisions and the Panhellenic Association of Professional Football Players.

The strategy includes the implementation of a first-ever national U-15 girls' championship, which will be supported by the FIFA Forward programme. Elkhan Mammadov, FIFA's Regional Director Europe, and Nadine Kessler, UEFA Managing Director of women's football and a former European champion with Germany, also attended the launch. FIFA launched its own Women's Football Strategy in 2018, based on five pillars: develop and grow on and off the pitch; showcase the game and improve women’s competitions; communicate and commercialise; govern and lead; and educate and empower. It has also encouraged FIFA Member Associations to launch their own strategies, saying these are key to growing the game.

FIFA believes that the success of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™, along with the expanded format which allows more teams to dream of qualifying, will inspire more FIFA Member Associations to invest in women's football. The FIFA Congress on 17 May 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, will appoint the hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.

