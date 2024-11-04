Invitation to tender for media rights to FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ and FIFA Women's World Cup 2031™ officially launched in the USA and Puerto Rico

Flagship women’s football event to be hosted in South America for the first time

Deadline for bid submissions is 3 December 2024

Interested parties can request ITT documentation from usa-mediarights@fifa.org

FIFA has officially launched the invitation to tender (ITT) for the media rights to the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2031™ in the United States and Puerto Rico. This represents the first time that the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be sold in the USA on a standalone basis. The tender process is primarily focused on the 2027 edition. However, interested parties are invited to submit an additional offer for the rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031 (host to be confirmed).

The FIFA Women's World Cup is the biggest female-only sporting event in the world. The 2027 edition will be held in Brazil with 32 teams competing in at least eight host cities representing different regions of the country. The tournament is shaping up to be the greatest yet, with the USA once again among the favourites after winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where 2027 hosts Brazil took home silver.

The most recent edition of the competition, held in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand, attracted impressive television ratings in the USA despite the challenging time zone – including the highest ever domestic TV audience for a group stage match. The FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ is expected to attract significantly larger audiences in the region thanks to the favourable time zone, and the last time the competition was held in the Americas - the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™ - the final was watched by 27 million people, which remains a record for a televised football match in the US.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by e-mailing usa-mediarights@fifa.org.

The bid submission deadline is 19:00 CET on Tuesday 3 December 2024.