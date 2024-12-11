The road to the FIFA World Cup 2034™
All 211 FIFA Member Associations convened virtually at an Extraordinary FIFA Congress where Morocco, Portugal and Spain were appointed as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030™, with three centenary celebration matches to be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay (one in each country), while Saudi Arabia was selected to stage the FIFA World Cup 2034™.
The appointment by acclamation of the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup™ concludes a thorough bidding process initiated in October 2023 following the unanimous proposal made by the FIFA Council and supported by all confederations, with a view to providing harmony and rotation between the confederations in relation to the hosting cycle for the tournament.