The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Club Benefits Programme rewards both training and releasing clubs, which means that the total distribution amount per player is divided into two equal pots. One pot (50% of the total amount) is distributed to the eligible releasing clubs that released at least one of their registered players to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. Each eligible releasing club receives an equal amount per player per day at the tournament, counting from the beginning of the release period (10 July 2023) and finishing the day following the last match of the player’s representative team at the tournament.

The second pot (50% of the total amount) is distributed to the eligible training clubs based on:

The amount of ‘training periods’ the player spent at the club between ages 12 and 22, with each year consisting of a maximum of two training periods.

The number of days the player spent at the tournament.

The player training history information is provided by member associations, and after receiving all the data, an equal amount per day per training period is distributed to the eligible training clubs.

The number of minutes played by a player in any given match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is irrelevant. All players are treated equally based on the number of days that they were at the tournament. This innovative model ensures funds to be used for the continued development of female footballers are made available to clubs at many levels of the global football ecosystem, from the grassroots of the game to professional.

Player case study

Charlotte Grant – Australia

Emerging Matildas squad member Charlotte Grant’s training and development pathway provides a robust example of how the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Club Benefits Programme has been designed and developed to benefit and reward clubs at various levels of the football ecosystem.

Aged 21 at the time of the tournament, Charlotte’s releasing club – Vittsjö GIK from Sweden – are therefore eligible for rewards as both a training and releasing club. A number of other clubs from several levels of football in Sweden and Australia are also eligible for rewards, owing to the training periods in which they were involved in fostering Charlotte’s pathway to a professional career from the age of 12.