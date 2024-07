One pot (50% of the total amount) is distributed to the eligible releasing clubs that released at least one of their registered players to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Each eligible releasing club receives an equal amount per player per day at the tournament, counting from the beginning of the release period (10 July 2023) and finishing the day following the last match of the player’s representative team at the tournament.

The second pot (50% of the total amount) is distributed to the eligible training clubs based on:

The amount of training periods the player spent at the club

The number of days the player spent at the tournament

The player training history information is provided by member associations, and after receiving all the data, an equal amount per day per training period is distributed to the eligible training clubs.

The number of minutes played by a player in any given match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is irrelevant. All players are treated equally based on the number of days that they were at the tournament.