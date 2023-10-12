More than 20,000 professional players (men and women) every year move across 5,000 clubs from different countries. The international transfer process, although largely simplified by FIFA in recent years to facilitate its implementation in an expedited manner, still demands knowledge of the transfer system, including the different stages and aspects of international transfers. The International Player Transfer Course is designed especially for people who operate or will be carrying out international transfers. It provides a short but in-depth analysis of the different aspects of the processes involved while offering a practical and hands-on approach. The course is designed to provide its participants with all the knowledge and competence they need within a very limited amount of time. The FIFA International Player Transfer Course is one of the projects that is helping to make football truly global and accessible to everyone. By simplifying the process and educating participants from member associations, clubs or regional associations about the international transfer process, FIFA provides them with the knowledge to ensure every international transfer is easy and straightforward for their players, giving them the best possible career opportunities, as well as ensuring the clubs receive the training rewards they deserve. The course is aimed at reaching every single club that already carries out or is preparing to carry out international transfers.