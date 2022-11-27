After the success of the first edition, FIFA is launching a second edition of the Executive Programme in Football Agency. This programme aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the current regulatory, commercial and institutional aspects relating to agency matters in football. The football agent industry has gained ground since FIFA first introduced regulations back in the 90s. New at the time was the requirement to engage only with highly qualified professionals able to adequately represent and protect their clients' interests. This was particularly important for football players in the transfer market. FIFA's Executive Programme in Football Agency offers a practical and personalised learning approach based on solid theory and research, combined with practical sessions, all taught by highly reputable specialists. The goal of the programme is not to prepare candidates for the football agent exam required under the new regulations to, but to provide elite education on football agency matters to professionals in the industry. The programe focuses on fostering professionalism, ethical practices and effectiveness in the football industry across the globe, which is crucial to the good functioning of the international transfer system. This program again shows FIFA's dedication to promote education among football stakeholders, in particular football agents - so that this great sport can continue to unite the world.