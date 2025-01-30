All transfer data provided in this report relates exclusively to international transfers of football players within the scope of 11-a-side football. The numbers that feature in this report have been rounded. All data is based on individual transaction data provided directly by football clubs and associations in the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS).

All references to transfer fees in this report are to the sum of all fixed, conditional and release (buy-out) fees as declared in TMS. All fees are treated as upfront payments for calculation purposes, regardless of any instalment plans that may be agreed by clubs. All amounts are automatically converted into USD based on the conversion rate on the day when the transfer instruction was entered in TMS. The aggregate amounts of transfer fees spent and received are shown for each confederation and association unless the clubs from the respective region completed only one incoming or outgoing transfer that included a transfer fee.