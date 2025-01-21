Global Transfer Market reports
Big 5 Reports
Intermediaries Reports
Other
Global Transfer Market reports
The Global Transfer Market Report is published every January and offers an extensive overview of the activity on the international transfer market in the past year. Since 2018, there are two versions of the report: one on men’s and one on women’s professional football.
Big 5 Reports
The Big 5 Transfer Window Analysis reports give compelling insights into the transfer activity of the Big 5 FIFA member associations: England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. They are published twice a year. Once in February with data from the Big 5’s winter registration periods and once in September with data from the Big 5’s summer registration periods.