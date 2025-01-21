Previous transfer reports

Global Transfer Market reports

The Global Transfer Market Report is published every January and offers an extensive overview of the activity on the international transfer market in the past year. Since 2018, there are two versions of the report: one on men’s and one on women’s professional football.

PDF
FIFA Global Transfer Report 2021-2022
PDF
FIFA Global Transfer Market Report 2020
PDF
FIFA Global Transfer Market Report - 2019 Men
PDF
FIFA Global Transfer Market report - 2019 Women
PDF
FIFA Global Transfer Market report - 2018 Men
PDF
Global Transfer Market report - 2018 Women
PDF
FIFA Global Transfer Market report - 2017 Men
PDF
FIFA Global Transfer Market report - 2016 Men

Big 5 Reports

The Big 5 Transfer Window Analysis reports give compelling insights into the transfer activity of the Big 5 FIFA member associations: England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. They are published twice a year. Once in February with data from the Big 5’s winter registration periods and once in September with data from the Big 5’s summer registration periods.

PDF
Big 5 report - 2020 Winter
PDF
Big 5 report - 2019 Summer
PDF
Big 5 report - 2019 Winter
PDF
Big 5 report - 2018 Summer
PDF
Big 5 report - 2018 Winter
PDF
Big 5 report - 2017 Summer
PDF
Big 5 report - 2017 Winter

Intermediaries Reports

PDF
Intermediaries in International Transfers 2020 edition
PDF
Intermediaries report - 2019
PDF
Intermediaries report - 2018
PDF
Intermediaries report - 2017
PDF
Intermediaries report - 2016

Other

PDF
Women transfers in ITMS report - 2018 (September)
PDF
Football transfers in the Americas - 2016 (June)
PDF
Player nationalities in the transfer market - 2016 (April)

