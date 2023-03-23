FIFA.com
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Media coverage

Qatar 2022 received the largest media coverage in FIFA World Cup history, with thousands of media professionals and journalists reporting on the tournament. This edition was unique in that it offered accredited media representatives with centralised, state-of-the-art infrastructure and services thanks to the fact that all of the action was concentrated in and around Doha. 

FIFA’s media accreditation application was open to media and non-rights holders and received over 12,000 applications, over 8,000 of which came from the host country.

Accreditations issued18,000
Written media
International journalists1,765
Domestic journalists69
Total written media1,834
International photographers726
Domestic photographers33
Total photographers759
Non-Rights Holders (NRH)
International NRH journalists168
Domestic NRH journalists87
Total NRH journalists255
International NRH camera operators77
Domestic NRH camera operators30
Total NRH camera operators107

Broadcasters﻿

FIFA worked alongside its many Media Rights Licensees (MRLs) to offer football fans worldwide the best possible viewing experience during the World Cup. The breakdown of theMRLs involved at the tournament is as follows: 

  • MRLs: 356   

  • MRLs in Qatar: 224   

  • MRL individual accreditations issued: 7,888 

  • MRLs at the International Broadcast Centre: 78 

  • MRLs at the final: 204 – TV: 126, radio: 64 and others (news agencies and others): 14

See the full list of MRLs here:

PDF
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Media Rights Licensees

Featured Pages

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: In this handout image provided by Qatar 2022/Supreme Committee, Qatar inaugurates fourth FIFA World Cup 2022 venue, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 18th, 2020 in Doha, Qatar. Qatar inaugurates fourth FIFA World Cup 2022™ venue, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, in front of 50% capacity crowd. The 40,000-capacity venue will host seven matches during Qatar 2022 up to the round-of-16 stage. Fans in attendance were required to show negative COVID-19 test results before entering the venue. (Photo by Qatar 2022/Supreme Committee via Getty Images)
The World Cup at a glance

A look-back at the tournament’s record-breaking success as 32 countries contested the month-long competition in Qatar.﻿

Read more
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: A general view as fans watch the match on a LED screen in the FIFA Fan Festival village during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on December 18, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Fan experience

Over 1.8 million fans visited Doha’s FIFA Fan Festival to enjoy the live match broadcasts and vibrant entertainment at the greatest football party in the world.

Read more
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: detail picture of the tickets VIP Hospitality at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Oliver Hardt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Ticketing and hospitality

The Official Hospitality Programme was the most successful in the tournament's history. It included guaranteed match tickets and a range of other benefits.

Read more
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: Official merchandise at the FIFA Store at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Commercial

Commercial Affiliates helped to bring the FIFA World Cup closer to fans globally and contributed to the successful delivery of the tournament across multiple functional areas.

Read more
Education City Stadium awarded prestigious sustainability certificates
Sustainability at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

A comprehensive, dedicated programme oversaw stadium energy and water impacts through efficient design, construction and operations.

Read more
AL RAYYAN, QATAR - DECEMBER 09: No Discrimination campaign captain arm bracelet and Football Unites the World and World Health Organization campaign batch patch during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Social impact

Under the Football Unites the World umbrella, FIFA teamed up with a range of international partners and organisations to promote and highlight causes such as antidiscrimination during the FIFA World Cup.

Read more
Last updated: Thursday 23 March 2023 at 15:56
Cookie Settings