Qatar 2022 received the largest media coverage in FIFA World Cup history, with thousands of media professionals and journalists reporting on the tournament. This edition was unique in that it offered accredited media representatives with centralised, state-of-the-art infrastructure and services thanks to the fact that all of the action was concentrated in and around Doha.
FIFA’s media accreditation application was open to media and non-rights holders and received over 12,000 applications, over 8,000 of which came from the host country.
|Accreditations issued
|18,000
|Written media
|International journalists
|1,765
|Domestic journalists
|69
|Total written media
|1,834
|International photographers
|726
|Domestic photographers
|33
|Total photographers
|759
|Non-Rights Holders (NRH)
|International NRH journalists
|168
|Domestic NRH journalists
|87
|Total NRH journalists
|255
|International NRH camera operators
|77
|Domestic NRH camera operators
|30
|Total NRH camera operators
|107
Broadcasters
FIFA worked alongside its many Media Rights Licensees (MRLs) to offer football fans worldwide the best possible viewing experience during the World Cup. The breakdown of theMRLs involved at the tournament is as follows:
MRLs: 356
MRLs in Qatar: 224
MRL individual accreditations issued: 7,888
MRLs at the International Broadcast Centre: 78
MRLs at the final: 204 – TV: 126, radio: 64 and others (news agencies and others): 14
