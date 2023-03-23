Qatar 2022 received the largest media coverage in FIFA World Cup history, with thousands of media professionals and journalists reporting on the tournament. This edition was unique in that it offered accredited media representatives with centralised, state-of-the-art infrastructure and services thanks to the fact that all of the action was concentrated in and around Doha.

FIFA’s media accreditation application was open to media and non-rights holders and received over 12,000 applications, over 8,000 of which came from the host country.

Accreditations issued 18,000 Written media International journalists 1,765 Domestic journalists 69 Total written media 1,834 International photographers 726 Domestic photographers 33 Total photographers 759 Non-Rights Holders (NRH) International NRH journalists 168 Domestic NRH journalists 87 Total NRH journalists 255 International NRH camera operators 77 Domestic NRH camera operators 30 Total NRH camera operators 107

Broadcasters﻿

FIFA worked alongside its many Media Rights Licensees (MRLs) to offer football fans worldwide the best possible viewing experience during the World Cup. The breakdown of theMRLs involved at the tournament is as follows:

MRLs: 356

MRLs in Qatar: 224

MRL individual accreditations issued: 7,888

MRLs at the International Broadcast Centre: 78

MRLs at the final: 204 – TV: 126, radio: 64 and others (news agencies and others): 14