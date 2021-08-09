How to Become a Football Licensee

The FIFA Quality Programme for footballs is a test programme for outdoor and indoor footballs. Manufacturers can enter into a licence agreement to use the prestigious FIFA quality marks on footballs that have passed the rigorous testing procedure.

Being part of the FIFA Quality Programme for Footballs is not only about producing balls for international matches under the auspices of FIFA or one of its member associations. It is also proof for each licensee that it produces high-quality footballs and is committed to social responsibility.

FIFA quality marks

The Licence Agreement includes the right to use the FIFA quality marks (FIFA Quality Pro, FIFA Quality or FIFA Basic) on and in relation to certified products. It also includes a comprehensive marketing service and an authorisation number that identifies each single product.

Worldwide protection

The FIFA Quality Programme logos are protected by trademark and copyright registrations worldwide. Legal advice and supervision is provided by FIFA’s international network to enforce and protect each licensee’s rights and to prevent infringements.

Social responsibility

FIFA’s commitment to social responsibility can also be seen in its Quality Programme. Licensees must comply fully with the WFSGI Code of Conduct confirmed by the WFSGI pledge, which guarantees sustainable products.

Constant research

To further improve the quality of footballs, FIFA carries out a research programme and regularly conducts studies with universities and test institutes. All findings are shared with the licensees to help them to improve their products even further.

Step 1 - Documents

Applicants

Provide the following documents to email to FIFA (eduardo.tavares@fifa.org):

Company profile – Template (see 1.1)

WFSGI pledge – process to be handled with WFSGI directly under pledge@wfsgi.org (see 1.2)

Product Liability Insurance (see 1.3)

Details of the ball that is to be tested – Template (see 1.4)

FIFA FIFA will send you an email confirming all documents are correct and provide you the test number for the ball test

Step 2 - Ball test (to 6 week)

Applicants

In order for the ball to be tested, the following should occur:

Send correct number of samples including the test number and the ball details information to selected test institute.

FIFA The test institute sends the results to FIFA. FIFA will confirm the passed test by email and the Licence Agreement to Licensee.

Step 3 - Licence Agreement (to 4 weeks)

Applicants

Licence Agreement

Send two hard copies of the signed Licence Agreement to FIFA

Please note that there are two pages to sign per Licence Agreement

Please also fill out the information under the first signature (full name, title, data)

FIFA FIFA will send a countersigned copy of the Licence Agreement with the invoice for the minimum guarantee and the test fee.

Step 4 - Payment (to 3 weeks)

Applicants

Pay the minimum guarantee & test fee and finalise licence application

Pay the minimum guarantee & test fee as per the invoice send after step 3

FIFA Following payment, the Licence Agreement is fully-executed and the company is a licensee of the FIFA Quality Programme for Footballs. FIFA will provide the company with the following:

The authorisation number of the tested balls to be printed on the footballs

Access to the FIFA Digital Archive (FDA) to upload the FIFA Marks for use on the footballs

Access to the FIFA Quality Programme database including an explanation manual

Step 5 - Approval (to 1 week)

Applicants

To finalise the approval of the ball

Send one sample football with the printed FIFA Quality/Quality Pro or IMS logo including the authorisation number to FIFA for approval: Contact Eduardo Tavares; Adress: FIFA-Strasse 20 P.O. Box 8044 Zurich Switzerland

FIFA FIFA will confirm on the database if the ball logo is approved. With the status “certified” on the database, the ball is officially approved and the licensee can start the production of the ball.

Application Process

The application document is a comprehensive guide for any company seeking to produce footballs that comply with the Laws of the Game. This requires the ball to bear one of three quality marks alongside a unique authorisation number. These can be obtained by adhering to the FIFA Quality Programme for Footballs which offers different options to obtain match-approved balls: - commercial agreement with access to FIFA Quality Pro, FIFA Quality and FIFA Basic balls and a non-commercial that grants access to the FIFA Basic mark only.

The requirements for ball producers include basic regulatory documents in relation to the company (insurance and working conditions) and a technical assessment of the produced balls.

Please find on the right side an overview of the application process that counts for both the commercial and non-commercial agreements. Each step must be completed before the next one can be started.

First Step of Application

If you wish to apply to the FIFA Quality Programme for footballs the following documents should be provided to FIFA:

Company Profile (see 1.1 in the Application Form below)

WFSGI Pledge - This process is to be handled with WFSGI directly under pledge@wfsgi.org Please find here the "WFSGI Requirements in brief".

Product Liability Insurance (please find the insurance requirements under 1.3 and Annexe 2 in the Application Form)

Details of the ball to be tested (see 1.4 in the Application Form below)