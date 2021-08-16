The FIFA Quality Programme for Footballs was introduced in 1996 to harmonise and improve the quality of footballs. Ongoing developments and improvements aim to meet the increasing demands of the game.

The FIFA Quality Programme for Footballs focuses on the ball – the very heart of the game. Only balls that have passed a rigorous testing procedure are awarded one of the prestigious FIFA quality labels.

Laws of the Game

Under Law 2 of the Laws of the Game, all balls used in international matches organised by FIFA or the confederations have to bear a FIFA quality mark (FIFA QUALITY PRO, FIFA QUALITY or FIFA BASIC)

These logos indicate that a ball has been officially tested and found to be in compliance with specific technical requirements, different for each logo and additional to the minimum specifications stipulated in Law 2. The list of additional requirements specific to each of the logos must be approved by The International Football Association Board. The institutes that conduct the tests are subject to the approval of FIFA.

Member association competitions may also require the use of balls bearing one of these three logos.

Please find all the document regarding the Laws of the Game here.

Quality assurance

A football should respond in the very same way every time it is struck, whether it is in the 90th minute of a match or the very first touch. Otherwise, it would be unfair on the players and frustrating for the fans.

The FIFA Quality Programme for Footballs is a test programme for outdoor, futsal and beach soccer balls. Manufacturers can enter into a licensing agreement to use the prestigious FIFA Quality Pro and FIFA Quality marks on footballs that have passed a rigorous testing procedure.

The FIFA Quality Programme tests are used to assess footballs under laboratory conditions, subjecting them to even tougher conditions than they will probably ever endure during a normal game. Only balls that pass these tests receive one of the FIFA quality marks: FIFA Quality or the even higher standard, FIFA Quality Pro

Everyone – from the world’s most famous professionals to schoolchildren having a kick-around at playtime – can ensure that they have a top-quality football by looking for the FIFA marks the next time they buy a ball. Find out more about all current footballs that bear a FIFA quality mark.

How does a ball receive a FIFA mark?

A ball must successfully pass the seven tests described in detail on this website to earn the FIFA Quality mark. The tests check the ball’s weight, circumference, roundness, bounce, water absorption, loss of pressure and shape and size retention.

To gain the top FIFA Quality Pro mark, a ball must pass these seven tests under even more demanding conditions.

Social responsibility

Social responsibility is a key issue for world football’s governing body, who wish to use football to effect positive social change.

1) WFSGI Pledge

As part of this responsibility, FIFA works very closely with the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI). To join the FIFA Quality Programme for Footballs, every Manufacturer shall provide the WFSGI Pledge which ascertains that FIFA-certified footballs have been produced in compliance with globally recognised labour principles and without the involvement of child labourset forth in the WFSGI Code of Conduct.

As of July 2019: Licensees shall use an auditing company, which is a member of the Association of Professional Social Compliance Auditors(APSCA). The up-to-date list of all accredited service providers can be found here.

For more information about the WFSGI Pledge process please visit WFSGI or find more information under "How to become a Licensee".

2) Donation of Licence Fees "Football for Hope Movement"

All licence fees from this project are donated to social projects as part of the Football for Hope movement. By purchasing a football with either the “FIFA Quality” or “FIFA Quality Pro" mark, buyers automatically support FIFA’s efforts to promote social development through football, safe in the knowledge that the working conditions during the manufacturing process also meet internationally recognised standards.

3) Tested Balls being used for good use

Every year FIFA tests hundreds of footballs as part of the FIFA Quality Programme for Footballs to ensure that each football meets the quality standards stipulated in the Laws of the Game. Rather than simply store the tested balls, FIFA has identified opportunities led by some of its employees and internal stakeholders to distribute these samples to projects that can benefit from them. Please view here two examples of how these samples have been put to good use in Zimbabwe and Switzerland. For more information please visit our Innovation Blog.

Research and development