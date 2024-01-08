Introduction
The FIFA Quality Programme for Footballs was introduced in 1996 to harmonise and improve the quality of footballs. Ongoing developments and improvements aim to meet the increasing demands of the game.
The FIFA Quality Programme for Footballs focuses on the ball – the very heart of the game. Only balls that have passed a rigorous testing procedure are awarded one of the prestigious FIFA quality labels.
Laws of the Game
Under Law 2 of the Laws of the Game, all balls used in international matches organised by FIFA or the confederations have to bear a FIFA quality mark (FIFA QUALITY PRO, FIFA QUALITY or FIFA BASIC).