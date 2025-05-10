Seychelles volunteer Gracia Labiche: Age is just a number

Gracia Labiche is 74 years old and volunteered for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™

She worked as a teacher in two phases until the age of 72 and has volunteered many times before

Labiche talks about this new experience and confirms for the thousandth time that age is just a number

"I feel very proud of myself. I am happy I got chosen amongst numerous other people who wanted to come do this and did not get a chance to, and I am happy that, despite my age, they accepted me (to take part in this tournament)."

Upon first reading this answer, you would never imagine that the speaker is a 74-year-old mother and grandmother. Despite her age, Gracia Labiche was animated by youthful energy, a heart full of life and a great love of helping people when talking about volunteering at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™.

Labiche lives in Bel Ombre and works in the youth programme. There, she works with the children who roam the pitch carrying flags and picking up balls, who are called “ball boys”. Her responsibility is to look after these children, who arrive early at the pitch. She ensures they have something to eat and drink, then takes them to the beach to practice before they go up onto the pitch.

We wanted to know the real reason behind this woman’s passion and love for helping people. Labiche savours every moment of her life, and she never accepted the idea of sitting at home after retirement. “I used to be a teacher for a very long time, for around 46 years. I retired at age 63, but I did not leave the school. I continued to give my time, I did some part-time work ... When I am now 72 years old and have finally retired for good.”

Labiche was a bit hesitant before signing up as a volunteer for Seychelles 2025. She recounted how her family members reacted when they learned she would be a volunteer at the event. “I heard that they were asking for volunteers, but many people encouraged me to do it. I didn’t want to. At first, I did not want to do it, but at the last minute, my daughter told me that I’m just here, not doing anything, so why not try to it?” At first, family members asked her, “Mummy, will you be able to do these jobs?” “They were not exactly sure what role I was going to have there, until now, when I found out my role here, which I am very proud of now that I have become a volunteer. And they are also just generally happy (for me) ... My great-grandchild saw me in my uniform and said: ‘Granny, you look nice!’ ... They asked me if I’ve met TiKay.”

I'm looking forward to another tournament, maybe next year. And I’ll be 75 years old and you’ll pick me again, and I'll be there again to represent my country Gracia Labiche FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Volunteer

Labiche’s volunteer experience at Seychelles 2025 was not her first. Labiche has done plenty of volunteer work in the past because she has always believed in giving back, whether through church activities in Bel Ombre, leading youth wildlife clubs, or volunteering at major events such as the 2011 Indian Ocean Islands Games. She recently represented the Seychelles at a 2025 women’s conference in South Africa. Her commitment to lifelong learning and service makes her an inspiration among the volunteers at the 2025 tournament. “I have (volunteered) before. For me, being a volunteer is something I do in my community, with my children, and even before that, I was a Wildlife (Club) leader, so we did it all for no pay.”

This year’s FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is the first to be held in Africa, and it is also the Seychelles’ first time hosting a FIFA-organized tournament, which makes Labiche proud. “I am so proud of my country, and I am so proud of the people of Seychelles, especially my government, my President, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, who made this history(-making moment) for us all.”

“Even when they were losing, I kept my hands high and never stopped cheering for them. We shouted to give them our support, and I am very happy that they were part of the FIFA Beach Soccer (World Cup).”

Seychelles is a tourist country open to all nationalities, embodying the Football Unites the World campaign.

“Everyone is nice to one another, there is no discrimination. Everyone talks ... Those who do not speak our languages ... Us Seychellois have three languages, so we always try to speak to and help any person we come across.”

“I've seen that there are 16 countries in total and all these 16 countries ... All the people are united. And I ask that every time, as we say, we see ‘fights’ everywhere, everywhere. I wish that in other countries, one country would be like the 16 countries that we have brought into our country today. Do you know what I am talking about?

Sometimes there are only one or two countries that fight each other, they do not know each other. That is why FIFA has brought so many people together. We are friends, and we forget whatever is going on in our country, so I am proud of FIFA.”