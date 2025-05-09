One School, One Nation takes Seychelles by storm

"More than football” LOC innovative engages Seychelles’ youngsters and promotes cultural awareness, diversity and beach soccer

‘One School, One Nation’ programme has successfully engaged school students at Seychelles 2025

Students are supporting adopted teams at Paradise Stadium

Billions of football fans around the world undoubtedly kick-started a lifelong passion for the beautiful game during a FIFA World Cup. That will certainly be the case long into the future for Seychelles’ youngsters given the warm level of engagement during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ - thanks in large part to the overwhelmingly successful ‘One School, One Nation’ initiative. The Indian Ocean nation has taken the tournament to its heart, both in the stands and away from the Paradise Arena in schools and social hubs of the capitol Victoria. Part of that engagement has been stirred by the success of the ‘One School, One Nation’ programme – an initiative delivered by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and supported by FIFA – before and during the tournament.

Long-term legacy is at the programme’s heart with inspiring a love for beach soccer and greater football participation among the goals. Sixteen local secondary schools participated in numerous ways. Each school took part in a draw to determine which nation they would represent, subsequently receiving a welcome kit that included information about their adopted nation, its history, culture, geography, and beach soccer legacy.

Praslin Secondary school drew six-time beach kings Brazil and the students have been able to learn the culture and traditions of the South American nation. “I’ve learnt that is that Brazil is one of the most famous teams across all world cups,” said Praslin student Liza Arnephy. Aside from learning basic phrases, partaking in dance and cooking activities, the programme has allowed the school students to foster a special bond with the teams by welcoming them at the airport and showing colourful support in the stands for their adopted nation. “The experience at the stadium was good,” said Liza. “It was a chance of a lifetime, and the students have really enjoyed themselves."

Numerous educators observed how exciting this project has made the learning experience for their students, prompting them to connect strongly with the tournament. “This programme is about more than football – it’s about education, cultural exchange, and building a sense of global community,” said Ian Riley, CEO of the Local Organising Committee. “We are thrilled to involve our youth in such a meaningful way as Seychelles prepares to host this historic event.”