Hiroyuki Ito, Japan's lucky charm at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™

Japanese fan Hiroyuki Ito travels to the Seychelles for his sixth FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

The man from Japan has been instrumental in promoting the sport in the Land of the Rising Sun

The Blue Samurai have qualified for the quarter-finals at Seychelles 2025

“I'm sorry; I've lost my voice. I've been cheering on my team so much...” It's clear from Hiroyuki Ito's first words that he's an avid supporter of Japan's beach soccer team. A courteous, devoted, die-hard fan of the Blue Samurai, and a passionate beach soccer follower, the 70-year-old will do whatever it takes to pursue his love for the game. Even if it means losing his voice. Even if it means flying halfway across the world to attend the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™.

“I got to the Seychelles on 29 April, after a layover in Dubai. I have rented a flat here. I cook my own meals and catch the bus to the match venues,” he explained. “I go for a 10-kilometre run every morning to keep fit and clear my mind. I've met lots of people here. They are really welcoming. Everyone smiles and says hello to me.”

Hiroyuki Ito (Japan) Previous 01 / 05 Japan v Seychelles: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 Group A 02 / 05 Japan v Seychelles: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 Group A 03 / 05 Japan v Seychelles: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 Group A 04 / 05 Japan v Seychelles: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 Group A 05 / 05 Japan v Seychelles: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 Group A Next

Ito exudes kindness and respect in everything he does. This is his sixth Beach Soccer World Cup. He has travelled all over the world to support Japan, including Brazil in 2007, Italy in 2011, Portugal in 2015, Paraguay in 2019 and the United Arab Emirates in 2024, while also soaking up everything this magnificent sport has to offer.

“Football was my first love. I got hooked on the sport when I was 13, after seeing it in anime shows. My passion for beach soccer came later,” he admitted. “Ruy Ramos, Japan's first beach soccer team coach, got me into it. One day, he explained to me just how amazing it was. That was 28 years ago. And it's still true now. I can't think of any other sport that's so much fun and so in tune with nature.”

I can't think of any other sport that's so much fun and so in tune with nature. Hiroyuki Ito Japanese fan

Not content with simply admiring from the stands, Ito has taken it upon himself to contribute to its development. He started by setting up a tournament where he was a player, coach, and member of the organising committee. This was followed by the founding of a non-profit organisation in 2007 called Japan Beach Soccer Network, which promotes beach soccer in the Land of the Rising Sun. “Ever since, I've been spreading my love for beach soccer to anyone who's curious, especially young people and those who only watch traditional football,” he explained.

“My fondest memory is from 2009 during the Asian qualifying tournament for the Beach Soccer World Cup, which was held in Dubai. The Japanese squad included a number of players I had personally coached. They beat Bahrain 4-2 in the final and qualified for the World Cup,” he reminisced. “Some players came to see me with tears of joy. We hugged each other tightly, overcome with emotion. I'll cherish this memory forever.”

Naturally, Ito is looking forward to even more memorable moments, whether in the Seychelles or elsewhere. Runners-up at Russia 2021, ‘his’ Japan will be chasing their first World Cup triumph. Still on course for the title at the 2025 tournament, the Blue Samurai have their sights set on making history on the Seychelles sand by becoming the first Asian team to lift the World Cup trophy. To do so, they will need to overcome Portugal in the quarter-final on 8 May.