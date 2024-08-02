Hong Myung-bo: Korean football going from strength to strength

Korean legend Hong Myung-bo has eyes set on the FIFA World Cup 26™

Women’s football also on the rise in Korea Republic

Homeless World Cup set to get underway in Seoul

Hong Myung-bo, a veritable football legend in Korea Republic, had every reason to celebrate just over five months ago as the 55-year-old, then the coach of Ulsan HD FC, saw his charges seal qualification for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in the USA. The Tigers will be the sole Korean representatives at next year’s inaugural celebration of global club football.

“It was an honour for me to coach one of the leading clubs in Asia. We tried our best to become the top side in Asia. Our success was not just down to me, but also the players and the entire club,” the former world-class defender told Inside FIFA. “The Club World Cup will be a chance to show the world just how good Korean football is, and that will of course trickle down to the national team too.”

Hong will not be on the Ulsan bench next year, however. In early July he accepted an offer to become the head coach of the Korea Republic national team for the second time.

“I began my coaching career there, so the environment around the team isn’t totally new to me. That was a long time ago though, and everything has changed. The players and coaching staff are all new, and now it’s about tackling fresh challenges with the current squad,” he said, reflecting on his first few weeks back in charge.

He didn’t have much time to get his feet back under the table, however, as the Taegeuk Warriors have recently been in action in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 26™, a 0-0 draw with Palestine being followed by a 3-1 win over Oman. The other opponents in their group are Iraq, Jordan and Kuwait.

“It's rarely been easy for us to qualify for a World Cup,” he admits. “Away games in the Middle East are always tricky, but I’m confident that we will continue to be one of the best teams in Asia.

“The world of football is changing rapidly, and not only in Asia. It’s vital that we keep pace with those changes, but I think it is even more important for us to establish and stay true to our own football philosophy. That includes not only technical but also mental and cultural aspects.

“Our main objective right now is to qualify for the World Cup in 2026. Our players certainly have the tools in their locker to compete, not just in Asia but also globally. So, instead of focusing on making little improvements, my biggest task now is to make sure that our players can prepare for matches in the right environment, one that is based on our country’s unique football culture.”

Korea Republic are certainly one of the leading lights in Asian football, and not only in the men’s game as both the U-17 and U-20 women’s sides have qualified for World Cups in 2024. “The football culture in Korea Republic has changed a lot in recent years. These days, most fans in the stadiums are women, and the number of girls and women playing football is also on the rise.

“Women’s football still has many challenges to overcome though, not least because of the low number of registered players and the often-difficult conditions in which they play, all of which has not prevented our women’s teams from qualifying for World Cups. They deserve respect and encouragement.”

At the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, the young Koreans reached the round of 16, where they lost against hosts Colombia last Thursday (0-1).

It is not just in elite and grassroots football that the Korea Football Association (KFA) is doing great work though, because in just ten days’ time Seoul will play host to the first Homeless World Cup on Asian soil.

“I am delighted that FIFA will be supporting this wonderful tournament and partnering with the Homeless World Cup Foundation,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino when details of the partnership were announced. “The Homeless World Cup is a perfect example of how football can bring people together to challenge existing social perceptions and improve people’s lives. FIFA is excited to contribute, because we share the view of the Homeless World Cup Foundation that football is a force for good, and starting with the upcoming edition in Seoul, FIFA will contribute by ensuring that this tournament continues to make a real impact that supports homeless people all across the world.”

“I think football is so important for everyone, especially for people who need some care,” said KFA President Chung Mong-gyu after a meeting with his FIFA counterpart. “Football can change their way of living or lifestyle and be a great help. I think it’s a very good initiative by FIFA. I’m very honoured to host this important event in Korea. “Our fanbase is expanding tremendously. Traditionally, football has been a man’s sport, but now we have so many fans who are women, which is a very interesting new phenomenon in Korea.”

Hong is also convinced that the competition in the country’s capital will leave a positive legacy. “I think it’s a very important event. I hope that the tournament will be a chance for us to think about the people on the fringes of society, not only in Korea Republic but all over the world.

“I believe that events like these, which have a social dimension, are absolutely vital. I have long thought that a connection to football and such events can lead to better results. I have been organising winter charity games for many years, and I am a firm believer that these smaller events play a symbolic role in warming the hearts of people all over the world.”