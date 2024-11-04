Seventh edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review to take place in Miami on 27-28 February 2025

Goal 1 of FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 is to revise the FIFA Statutes and to improve the institution’s regulations. As part of that goal, there is a need and a desire to ensure that football’s stakeholders have first-hand access to information on legal decision-making processes and their outcomes. Since 2019, world football’s governing body has hosted the FIFA Football Law Annual Review , at which it shares with football’s legal stakeholders the regulatory work, case law and main decisions of its decision-making and judicial bodies, as well as the primary Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) proceedings arising from FIFA’s decisions. FIFA will share, present and discuss the following major talking points, regulatory changes and relevant legal decisions from 2024 across the two-day event, which is to be held at the University of Miami School of Law:

In addition to the above topics, situations in particular leagues and tournaments will be explored, such as how the Bundesliga’s 50+1 rule works in practice and understanding the Major League Soccer model and legal framework. Furthermore, an academic perspective will be provided on the FIFA World Cup™, the CONMEBOL Copa América and the UEFA EURO. To ensure that all information is up to date and reflects best practice, presentations will be delivered by football law experts, key FIFA staff and leading academics. Attendance at the FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2025 is free of charge and open to all representatives of member associations, confederations, leagues, clubs, and players’ and agents’ unions. All presentations will be given in English, with simultaneous interpreting into French and Spanish available for those attending both in person and online. Anyone interested in attending the event in person will need to complete the registration form here by 31 December 2024. For those unable to attend in person and for all interested parties across the globe, the FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2025 will be live-streamed free of charge on FIFA.com. Preregistration is not required to access the stream.