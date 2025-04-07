FIFA launches third edition of the Executive Programme in Anti-Doping

The programme aims to guide stakeholders through the complexities of anti-doping in football

It provides an in-depth analysis of the regulatory, institutional, scientific and legal aspects of anti-doping

Third edition runs from September 2025 to January 2026

FIFA has launched the third edition of its anti-doping programme, designed to provide guidance to all football stakeholders who have to deal with or manage this increasingly complex subject.

First run in 2021, the FIFA Executive Programme in Anti-Doping aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the main regulatory, institutional, scientific and legal aspects of anti-doping in football. It is relevant for lawyers, sports administrators or athlete support personnel with an interest in anti-doping from Member Associations, clubs, leagues, player unions, law firms and anti-doping organisations, among others.

Since the establishment of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 1999, the fight against doping in sport has progressed dramatically. The interaction between the WADA Code, the regulations of the governing bodies of different sports and national legislation has led to considerable complexity in this field.

This means that handling a doping case, either at the results management stage or before the judicial bodies of a national or international federation or the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), requires a holistic approach, something which is reflected in the programme.

While the FIFA Executive Programme in Anti-Doping is mainly focused on the legal and regulatory aspects of the anti-doping landscape, the basics of the most relevant scientific aspects of this complex phenomenon are also covered.