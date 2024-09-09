Uzbekistan and the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) are ready to host the FIFA Futsal World Cup

Uzbekistan will host the first FIFA Futsal World Cup to be held in Central Asia.

It is a big challenge for the local association, which wants to increase interest and participation in futsal throughout Uzbekistan.

The aim is to leave a legacy for future generations

“Uzbekistan has invested in modernising and expanding its sporting infrastructure, including state-of-the-art futsal arenas and training facilities. These investments ensure that the country is well-prepared to host the FIFA Futsal World Cup.”

As head of the UFA’s Competitions and Events Department and project manager for the local FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ committee, Mukhammad Sodik Sadik-Akhunov offers his thoughts on the challenges of hosting a tournament of this magnitude.

“These investments ensure that the country is well-prepared to host the FIFA Futsal World Cup and provide ongoing support for the sport’s development post-tournament. The UFA has also established programmes to maintain and utilise these facilities for future competitions and training purposes.”

The competition, which gets underway on Saturday 14 September and comes to an end on Sunday 6 October, will highlight just how hard the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) have been working over the last few years, with FIFA also playing a key role.

Through its FIFA Forward 1.0 and 2.0 programmes, world football’s governing body has contributed to the modernisation of Uzbekistan by funding the construction of pitches and the renovation of the stadium and stands at the UFA Technical Centre in Tashkent as well as installation of floodlights sufficient for international matches.

A technical centre that can now host matches and provide accommodation for youth teams, as well as offering facilities for meetings and theory sessions for players. It is a legacy for future generations that FIFA and the UFA have worked hand in hand to create and from which futsal will also benefit.

“The UFA intends to leave a legacy of enhanced futsal infrastructure, increased grassroots participation, and heightened awareness of the sport. By hosting the FIFA Futsal World Cup, the UFA hopes to establish a robust framework for the development of futsal, ensuring that it remains a prominent sport in Uzbekistan for years to come,” he says.

A historic tournament

The country will be hosting the first FIFA Futsal World Cup™ in Central Asia, and it will be the third time the hosts have appeared at the tournament, having reached the last 16 at the last FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™.

“We want to go as far as we possibly can in the tournament and we aspire to showcase Uzbekistan’s talent on the global stage, promote the sport of futsal within the country, and inspire the next generation of players. Hosting the FIFA Futsal World Cup provides an opportunity to elevate the sport’s profile and demonstrate Uzbekistan’s capabilities in organising major international events,” says Mukhammad Sodik Sadik-Akhunov.

The UFA, with the support of FIFA, is running a promotional campaign for the tournament to spark the interest of fans in the three host cities and encourage them to go to the arenas.

“FIFA is collaborating with the UFA to implement marketing and promotional strategies, providing resources and expertise to enhance the visibility of the tournament. The UFA is undertaking a comprehensive promotional campaign, including futsal clinics, and events to engage with fans and encourage ticket sales,” he adds.

The UFA expects strong local support, showcasing the enthusiasm of Uzbekistani supporters and encouraging greater community involvement in futsal. Mukhammad Sodik Sadik-Akhunov UFA’s Competitions and Events Department and project manager for the local FIFA Futsal World Cup committee

The importance of leaving a legacy

This local fan involvement and legacy are two important areas of interest for the UFA: “The FIFA Futsal World Cup is expected to leave a legacy of improved sporting facilities, enhanced youth development programmes, and a more profound cultural appreciation for futsal.”

The UFA are also confident that their national team will give a good account of themselves at the tournament and have appointed an experienced coach to lead the team, Spain’s Venancio López.

“His experience and track record bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team, enhancing their strategic approach and performance. His leadership is crucial in developing the skills and confidence of the players,” says Mukhammad Sodik Sadik-Akhunov.

This will be Venancio López’s fourth FIFA Futsal World Cup. He took charge of the Uzbekistan national team a year ago ahead of this exciting challenge of hosting the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

“I want to be as ambitious as possible. Achieving our objectives requires aiming high and working with intensity. Improving the team's level as much as possible is key,” says the two-time FIFA Futsal World Cup runner-up, who was in charge of the Spanish national team from 2007 to 2018.

Reaching the futsal elite

Helping Uzbekistan reach the futsal elite and coaching the hosts of a FIFA Futsal World Cup are challenges that he relishes and that motivate him: “Hosting this tournament in Uzbekistan is fundamental. Organising it at home with high-level preparation can make it an exceptional event. It can be a turning point in Uzbek sport, for the Uzbekistan FA, and for the country,” says Venancio López.

“It will be a great event, and the arenas will be full, with people decisively supporting our team. Moreover, the government has declared this event a national priority, highlighting its importance,” he adds.

The coach is also aware that hosting a World Cup is about much more than just staging matches when it comes to creating a legacy for the country’s younger generations.