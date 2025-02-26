Talent pushes Mauritania forward

Mauritanian football development enjoys a day to remember

FIFA Talent Academy, the first of its kind in Africa, opens its doors

New Cheikha Boïdiya Stadium inaugurated with support from the FIFA Forward Programme

Tuesday 25 February was a landmark day for Mauritania, as the country celebrated two historic and decisive turning points in its football development.

The FIFA Talent Academy – the first of its kind in Africa – opened its doors, alongside the inauguration of the Cheikha Boïdiya Stadium, which has been expanded and upgraded with support from the FIFA Forward Programme.

The Mauritanian Football Association (FFRIM) welcomed many leading figures from politics and international football to celebrate the occasion in the country's capital, Nouakchott.

FIFA Talent Academy Mauritania milestone event 02:34

“The opening of the FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania marks a significant moment for the country's young talent,” declared FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a video message.

“This outstanding project was masterminded by FIFA Chief of Global Football Development, Arsène Wenger. It's about taking football to a truly global level by raising standards worldwide and giving more boys and girls the chance to play football, and potentially play on the international stage,” Mr Infantino explained in reference to the programme, which has helped more than 200 FIFA Member Associations since launching in February 2022.

I am very happy to be here in this academy, because the academy allows us to advance and progress. The academy is teaching us many things and providing us with many opportunities here. Soudene Sylla Young player of the FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania

Development and education

“We feel honoured and proud to have this academy in Mauritania,” added a delighted Ahmed Yahya, President of the Mauritanian Football Association. “This academy represents a key asset for us because it will bring footballers who can raise the standards in our local league football and our national teams, as well as training professionals who will enhance our country's image.”

The Academy's state-of-the-art facilities and local coaches trained by FIFA technical experts provide a first-class environment for the country's young stars to realise their footballing potential. At the same time, it offers a high-quality educational framework that focuses on individual personal development, encouraging players to adopt core values that will be invaluable throughout their lives.

“Our motto is 'Give every talent a chance',” said FIFA Talent Coach Selmen Sassi. “The goal is to develop and train them to become national team players and, hopefully, the continent's legends of the future. We are dealing with young human beings. Personal development through football is important, as it allows us to develop core values such as responsibility, respect and humility. This is a highly valued aspect.”

This (FIFA Talent) academy is helping us not only play football, but also teaching us important values, like humility, hard work and excellence every day. Brahim Aly Tiam Young player of the FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania

New stadium, new ambitions

The country's young talents who enrol at the academy may one day play at the newly renovated Cheikha Boïdiya Stadium, which has seen an almost USD 2.9 million investment from the FIFA Forward 3.0 Programme. This upgrade has doubled the capacity of the capital's sports venue, from 8,000 to more than 16,000 spectators, consolidating the country's ambitions to host major sporting events.

“We hope that this stadium can become a further source of inspiration for the young footballers at the FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania, who may someday proudly wear the colours of their national team,” said Mr Infantino.

FIFA Talent Academy Mauritania milestone event Previous 01 / 08 A young footballer poses with a hashtag during the inauguration of the FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania 02 / 08 Guests attending the inauguration of the FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania 03 / 08 Mauritanian Football Association President Ahmed Yahya speaks during the inauguration of the FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania 04 / 08 Young footballers pose for a photo during the inauguration of the FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania 05 / 08 Young footballers pose for a photo during the inauguration of the FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania 06 / 08 FIFA Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer Gelson Fernandes speaks during the inauguration of the FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania 07 / 08 Young footballers pose for a photo during the inauguration of the FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania 08 / 08 Group photo during the inauguration of the FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania Next

“This endorsement by FIFA highlights Mauritania's growing ambitions in the world of football. The country qualified for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 for the first time in its history. Following that, they went one step further by reaching the knockout phase in 2023,” added the FIFA President.

“It will change the face of our football because it's a modern stadium,” explained Mr Yahya. “It will look amazing with all FIFA's amenities and international standards. It’s a top class venue, and once again it's down to FIFA Forward's clever approach, launched by President Gianni Infantino, to revolutionise football in Africa and around the world.”

“This is an incredibly proud day,” said Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Regional Director for Africa and Member Associations Division Deputy Chief. “This expansion proves FIFA's commitment to developing its infrastructure throughout Mauritania. This will help us prepare for the future.”

Leading by example

“I think we can use what's happening here in Mauritania as an example for other associations to see how beneficial it is when you set up a programme like this,” added FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis. “It can take time to develop and grow, but hopefully, we can inspire other countries in the region by creating a benchmark that demonstrates what can be achieved by working with FIFA in a tangible way.”

Mauritania has become a leading example of development and good governance in recent years, having taken a number of major strides and taken part in FIFA programmes.