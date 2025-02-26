FIFA Talent Academy Mauritania milestone event celebrates special achievement for football in Africa

Another major step for the FIFA Talent Development Scheme and recognition of Mauritania’s commitment and dedication to supporting young players

Jill Ellis, FIFA’s Chief Football Officer, attends ceremony celebrating Mauritania’s progress

In line with FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game, the goal is to have 75 elite FIFA Talent Academies in place by the end of 2027

A milestone event has taken place in Nouakchott to celebrate the progress and development of the FIFA Talent Academy Mauritania, the latest example of an institution that has gone from strength to strength under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS). The ceremony in the Mauritanian capital was attended by Ahmed Yahya, President of the Mauritanian Football Association (FFRIM), FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, CAF Secretary General Véron Mosengo-Omba, over 30 presidents from African FIFA Member Associations and many other distinguished guests from the worlds of sports, government and politics.

The historic event at the country’s FIFA Talent Academy is the first-ever celebration of such an initiative in Africa and is one of the more than 20 FIFA Talent Academies that are already operational around the world. The event also served to demonstrate Mauritania’s commitment and dedication to the development of young talent. One of the practical objectives of the TDS is to establish 75 elite academies – run by FIFA and the respective host FIFA Member Association – around the world by 2027. These academies will help ensure that the best young talent, both girls and boys, get the best possible coaching, have access to proper facilities and have the chance to play in a competitive environment. This milestone event was another step forward towards creating a global network of excellence and will be followed by many more launches in the upcoming weeks and months.

“Today is a great day for football in Mauritania – a country that is passionate about our beautiful sport [and] where football progresses and grows from day to day,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a special video message. “[This is] an extremely important moment for all the young talents in this country. We launched [the FIFA Talent Development Scheme] three years ago with a very simple objective: to give every talented player the chance to maximise their potential, regardless of their origin and situation.” The President of the Mauritanian Football Association, Ahmed Yahya said: “This is a historic moment for Mauritanian football. The opening of this FIFA Talent Academy in Mauritania demonstrates the confidence of the world body in our commitment to the development of football. This investment in the training of our young talents represents a decisive step towards a more ambitious future for our federation.”