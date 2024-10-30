Uzbekistan football community to benefit from upgraded Dustlik Stadium complex

Floodlights installed at Uzbekistan Football Association’s national training centre

National teams, men and women’s football and clubs will all benefit

FIFA Forward funds used in building of the complex

The future of football development in Uzbekistan has received a significant boost with the construction of floodlights at Dustlik Stadium, Tashkent, completing Phase 3 of the national training centre upgrades. Since the foundation of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) in 1993, the member federation had not had its own training ground, limiting the nation’s ability to serve football stakeholders in the country and adequately prepare national teams for competition. Built with the assistance of FIFA Forward funding, the UFA were able to provide an international-standard facility that will support all areas of football in Uzbekistan and promote football at a national and regional level. Assisted by the FIFA Forward programme – which provides FIFA’s 211 Member Associations with funding for tailormade football-related projects – the UFA have been able to make steady improvements to a facility that can now serve the broader football community.

"Infrastructure is one of the most important pillars of football development. The completed floodlight project in Dustlik NTC main pitch will enable Uzbekistan FA to host international and professional domestic matches at the venue," said Sanjeevan Balasingham, FIFA Director Member Associations Asia & Oceania. "The quality of the light allows broadcast in top resolution, and UFA is now able to schedule fixtures conveniently for players, officials and spectators to avoid summer heat. We would like to congratulate our friends and long-term partners from UFA on another successful project, and hope there will be many more to come."