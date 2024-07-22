Netherlands, Lithuania and Poland honoured by FIFA Forward Awards 2024

Trio of Member Associations recognised for work with FIFA Forward Development Programme funding

FIFA Forward provides all 211 FIFA Member Associations with support for football development projects

Awards introduced in 2023 and are open to projects undertaken by European member associations

The Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB), the Lithuania Football Federation (LFF) and the Polish Football Association (PZPN) have been honoured by the FIFA Forward Awards 2024. Established in 2016, the FIFA Forward Development Programme helps FIFA’s 211 Member Associations (MA) with funding for their development projects worldwide. Currently in its third cycle through to 2026, FIFA Forward 3.0 will provide each MA with up to USD 8 million, more than seven times the amount they received when the initiative first started. The FIFA Forward Awards were introduced in 2023 to recognise the work of European member associations with the funding they have received.

The KNVB took USD 125,000 of FIFA Forward funding and – with an additional USD 504,000 from its own resources – established a slate of new competitions for young Dutch footballers from the U-6 to the U-12 category. Between June 2016 and May 2019, the aim of the project was to enhance youngsters’ participation and enjoyment in football by introducing age-appropriate match formats, which had been conceived with the help of scientific research and stakeholder collaboration. “I am thrilled with the awards that we have won with the KNVB [Dutch Football Association],” said KNVB President Frank Paauw. “It all has to do with the fact that young people are the future and that internally, we have looked with some very clever people at how we can commit young people to football. How we can customise that and how we can commit young people to stay for a longer period of time. That is the foundation for football in the long run.”

Royal Netherlands Football Association President Frank Paauw 00:32