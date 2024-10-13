Lithuanian Football Federation receives FIFA Forward Award for grassroots project

Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF) President Edgaras Stankevičius receives award for LFF grassroots project majority-funded by FIFA Forward

Primary Schools League Project was implemented using USD 40,665 of FIFA Forward money to increase grassroots participation in football

Baltic country one of three recipients of award introduced to recognise FIFA’s European member associations’ development work with FIFA Forward funds

FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Kenny Jean-Marie has presented the Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF) with one of the FIFA Forward Awards 2024 for their use of FIFA Forward Development Programme funding to strengthen the game’s grassroots in the Baltic country. Introduced in 2023 to recognise the impact of development projects undertaken by FIFA’s 55 European member associations with the support of FIFA Forward, the second edition of the awards saw the LFF join the Royal Netherlands Football Association and the Polish Football Association as the maiden recipients.

The LFF used USD 40,665 in FIFA Forward funding to cover most of the USD 50K total cost of a project to increase participation in football among young schoolchildren. The Primary Schools League Project was set up across a broad geographical area of the country with the aim of developing football talent among youngsters, promoting health and well-being, and teaching life skills such as teamwork and discipline. “One of my key priorities in the implementation of FIFA Forward 3.0 was to make the ball roll!” said Mr Jean-Marie. “I am delighted to see the LFF engaging in programmes with youth, who are the future of football. Their efforts to enhance grassroots participation through such initiatives and soon with the implementation of the FIFA Football for Schools programme are praiseworthy.”

“The LFF is dedicated to promoting youth football, increasingly leveraging FIFA Forward Funds for development projects in this area,” said Elkhan Mammadov, FIFA’s Director Member Associations Europe. “This award recognises their hard work and commitment, and I am confident that their investment in developing future talent will soon lead to success in international competitions.” Mr Jean-Marie presented LFF President Edgaras Stankevičius with the award at half-time of the Lithuanian men’s national team’s UEFA Nations League encounter at home to Kosovo in Kaunas.