FIFA Forward gives football infrastructure major facelift in Kyrgyz Republic

Over USD 3.3 million from FIFA Forward Development Programme upgrades technical centres in Bishkek and Osh

National Training Centre has on- and off-pitch facilities enhanced to provide state-of-the-art training base for national teams

Four artificial turf pitches laid across the two centres in bid to provide optimal training conditions and encourage grassroots participation

The FIFA Forward Development Programme has underpinned two major development projects drawn up by the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) as part of a long-term strategy to reinforce football infrastructure across the country. With the aim of enhancing the experience of both teams and fans in order to raise participation and foster a sense of community, the KFU embarked on a comprehensive regeneration project of the National Training Centre (NTC) in the capital, Bishkek, thanks to USD 2,652,996 from the third phase of the FIFA Forward initiative.

A new accommodation building was constructed for up to 100 people and features facilities such as a dining hall, meeting rooms, a conference centre and fitness facilities, making it the ideal training base for the country’s national teams. The refurbishment of the stand beside one of the training pitches saw a roof added to the 1000-seater spectator area and four new dressing rooms were constructed for players and officials.

“The KFU's collaborative approach with the Kyrgyz Republic Government, through the FIFA Forward and the AFC Enhance Programme, has resulted in remarkable football infrastructure development, such as the KFU Football Academy and the Training Centre of the National Teams,” said FIFA Senior Vice President and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of the project, which also included the construction of a cafeteria for use by players, staff, fans and visitors. “These new, international-standard facilities will undoubtedly cultivate future generations of Kyrgyz footballers, who will proudly represent their nation on the world stage.”