Georgia unveils new football centre with support from FIFA Forward

Georgia has opened a new football centre in the city of Samtredia, which is named after former national team player Kakha Kaladze and supported by funding from the FIFA Forward development programme . The centre includes seating for 200 spectators and local boys' and girls' teams will be allowed to use it for free.

The opening was attended by the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, and the President of the Georgian Football Federation (GFF), Levan Kobiashvili as well as Kakha Kaladze, who is the current Mayor of Tbilisi. Mr Kobakhidze highlighted the significance of the facility, describing it as a "very important infrastructure” that would benefit local children by providing them with the opportunity to “develop their skills and pursue their sporting achievements”.

FIFA Regional Director Europe Elkhan Mammadov also attended the ceremony. "On behalf of FIFA, we are honoured to witness this important infrastructure project and inaugurate this exceptional football centre, named after legendary Kakha Kaladze, a former national team player and now Mayor of Tbilisi City," he said. "Through the FIFA Forward Programme, this facility will not only honour his legacy but also play a crucial role in developing local talent and advancing football in Georgia, nurturing future champions right here in Samtredia. We are pleased with the initiative of the Georgian Football Federation in continuing investment into their infrastructure.” Kaladze, a former defender, played for Georgia between 1996 and 2011, making over 80 appearances. His club career began with FC Dinamo Tbilisi and then took him to FC Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan – where he spent 10 seasons and twice won the UEFA Champions League – and Genoa CFC.