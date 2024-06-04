Indonesian FA thanks FIFA for support as National Training Centre nears completion

Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) say FIFA “instrumental” in making National Training Centre project a reality

USD 5.4 million in FIFA Forward funding underpinned first phase of facility’s development

Construction is 90% complete, inauguration set for August 2024

The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) has thanked FIFA and FIFA President Gianni Infantino for their support as the Asian nation prepares to inaugurate its National Training Centre (NTC), which has been funded by the FIFA Forward Development Programme. Located in Nusantara Capital City (IKN), Phase 1 of the centre’s construction was fully funded by USD 5.4 million from FIFA Forward, which was established in 2016 to underpin football infrastructure development across FIFA’s 211 Member Associations.

The funding allowed for the construction of a natural grass pitch, an artificial turf pitch, a dormitory and a changing room on the 34.52-hectare site, which is the first of its kind in Indonesia.

FIFA’s support also helped encourage the Indonesian government to provide an additional USD 15 million, enabling the construction of an additional two dormitories, a multi-sport pitch and area landscaping. The completed structure will boast a total of eight pitches, as well as a swimming pool, a dedicated area for tactical and physical training and a mini stadium with a 600-capacity spectator viewing area. “The FIFA Forward initiative has been pivotal in catalysing additional funding for this important facility,” the PSSI wrote in a letter to President Infantino. “We deeply appreciate your continued support and partnership in this endeavour. Your contribution has been instrumental in making this project a success, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with you.”

The project is currently 90 per cent completed with construction scheduled to end in July. The centre’s inauguration is expected to take place in August 2024, some 11 months after the project broke ground.