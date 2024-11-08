Costa Rica unveils region's first green project with FIFA Forward backing

First phase of sustainable improvements to its Sports Complex successfully completed

FIFA Forward programme provided technical and financial advice

Energy consumption to be cut by 41%

The Costa Rican Football Association (FCRF) has successfully completed its sustainable improvement project at its Sports Complex, turning it into Latin America's first green project supported by the FIFA Forward programme.

Focused on achieving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, these new features represent a significant step in the Association's environmental sustainability strategy, while streamlining operational resources.

The project included solar panel installation and floodlight replacement around the facility's pitches. These upgrades intend to reduce energy consumption by 41% and cut its carbon footprint by over six tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year.

Energy efficiency and solar energy savings

The project's main undertaking saw the installation of 208,565-watt solar panels, which can cover up to 41.93% of the site's average energy consumption. As a result, monthly energy costs will be reduced from the current USD 10,863.57 (average between March 2023 and February 2024) to approximately USD 6,458.50.

Conventional floodlights on the beach football pitches, artificial turf and natural grass were also replaced with high-efficiency LED lights.

“We have always been determined to provide our national teams and management staff with international standard facilities, and to do so, we must be at the cutting edge. Today, the Costa Rican Football Association leads the way in Latin America when it comes to clean energy use,” said Gustavo Araya, FCRF's General Secretary.

“By installing these solar panels, we are not only saving a significant amount of energy, but also considerably reducing our impact on the environment. This project represents a bold step towards a greener future because it symbolises our commitment to leave a sustainable legacy for future generations.”

There are also substantial benefits in lighting quality. The lighting at the beach football pitch was increased from 150 to 320 lux, while the synthetic pitch saw an increase from 100 to 240 lux. The grass football pitch lighting was upgraded from 250 to 500 lux to meet the minimum standards required for second division stadiums in Costa Rica.

Derek Canavaggio, Development Manager for the FIFA Regional Office in Panama, added: "Today, with the leadership of the Costa Rican Football Association, the region is moving forward in the use of clean energy, a key step towards a more sustainable future. With the implementation of solar panels, we not only reduced energy consumption and associated costs, but also significantly reduced our environmental impact. This project, supported by the FIFA Forward Programme, symbolises FIFA's commitment to sustainability, strengthening a modern and responsible federation that aims to leave a green legacy for future generations."

Positive long-term impact

All these improvements fall in line with the Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to support sustainable development. “Facing environmental commitments in an organisation like ours involves many challenges, but we have made the switch to renewable energies with the support of FIFA and our entire Association to positively impact our working areas, while protecting the environment. These actions also help us to consolidate a stronger and more modern Association by placing sustainability at the heart of our values,” added Osael Maroto, FCRF President.