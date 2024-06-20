FIFA Forward a “key factor in the survival of Liberia football”

FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking has been released

Liberia are the biggest climbers in this update, having risen 10 places

Lone Stars unbeaten in 2024

The latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking has been released with Liberia the biggest riser in the recent update. The CAF nation has climbed 10 places from 152 following an undefeated start to 2024, which included qualification matches for FIFA World Cup 2026™ and AFCON 2025™, highlighted by a draw against Namibia – a team who were almost 50 places ahead of Liberia in the rankings. This increase sees Liberia in their highest position in seven years. The upturn in fortune follows significant investment in football from the Liberia Football Association (LFA) and the FIFA Forward programme.

“On the overall we extend thanks and appreciation to FIFA Council for the continuous support and the FIFA Forward programs,” said LFA president, Mustapha Raji. “This has been a key factor in the survival of Liberia football. We believe that with these supports, our football will continue to improve for the good of the game.” 2023 saw the LFA open its new headquarters in the capital, Monrovia, with the project fully funded by FIFA Forward and supported through FIFA’s regional office in Dakar. The new headquarters were the first to be owned by the LFA and serves as the home for national teams as well as providing administrative services, referee and coaching programmes, and sports media training.