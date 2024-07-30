UAE sporting officials meet Gianni Infantino in Paris

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met with Vice President of the United Arab Emirates' Olympic Committee, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and UAEFA Secretary-General Mohammed bin Hazzam at the FIFA office in Paris. On the field, the UAE's men's national team has flourished recently and they are in contention to advance to the FIFA World Cup 26™ by qualifying for the third round of AFC qualifying having topped their group in the previous phase.

The country enjoyed FIFA Forward investment for the UAE FA Education Center “UAEFA Avenue“, and hosted the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™. "Together with Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Mohammed bin Hazzam Al Dhaheri, we discussed football development, laying emphasis on furthering the progress of the women's game, and the role sport can play in uniting people as well as providing opportunities for the youth," the FIFA President said. "We also spoke about leveraging the power of sports to make a positive difference in society as our beautiful game, as with all sports, provides a common language of unity, human perseverance, and healthy competition," added Mr Infantino.